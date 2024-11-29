Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Hilti Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Hilti Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 29/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
Nhân viên kinh doanh

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

As a Sales Engineer for Hilti, in general, You will be responsible for the following tasks:
1. Monthly/quarterly/yearly sales volume
2. Develop customer base in designated territories
3. Strengthen relationships with customers, promote relationships with focused customer groups
4. Coordinate with internal departments to implement business strategies
5. Support customers in accessing new Hilti products
The group of territories that you manage will belong to the following list:
1. Core Trade/Construction (Structure & Non-structure)
2. Industrial
3. Energy

Hilti's Sales Model is Direct Sales, we do not have any distributor or agency supporting in sales process.
To be successful this role, you may need:
1. Good at English (you may work with other region in the same projects)
2. Prefer degree in Engineer: Civil, Mechanical, Automation, Chemical
3. Enjoy Sales and want to develop career path in Sales/Business Development
4. Hard-working, responsible and high learning attitude
5. Striving for excellent mindset, good problem solving and logical thinking skill
6. At least 2 - 3 years of technical sales/sales engineer experience

Thưởng
Significant Incentive monthly & quarterly
Đào tạo
Oversea Training, Strong Development program, Clear career path direction, 1-1 coaching & training
Hoạt động nhóm
Outing Trip, Kick-off trip, Updating Events twice a year

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Công Ty TNHH Hilti Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 198 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường 6, Quận 3,Tp. Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

