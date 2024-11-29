Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Hilti Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

As a Sales Engineer for Hilti, in general, You will be responsible for the following tasks:

1. Monthly/quarterly/yearly sales volume

2. Develop customer base in designated territories

3. Strengthen relationships with customers, promote relationships with focused customer groups

4. Coordinate with internal departments to implement business strategies

5. Support customers in accessing new Hilti products

The group of territories that you manage will belong to the following list:

1. Core Trade/Construction (Structure & Non-structure)

2. Industrial

3. Energy

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Hilti's Sales Model is Direct Sales, we do not have any distributor or agency supporting in sales process.

To be successful this role, you may need:

1. Good at English (you may work with other region in the same projects)

2. Prefer degree in Engineer: Civil, Mechanical, Automation, Chemical

3. Enjoy Sales and want to develop career path in Sales/Business Development

4. Hard-working, responsible and high learning attitude

5. Striving for excellent mindset, good problem solving and logical thinking skill

6. At least 2 - 3 years of technical sales/sales engineer experience

Tại Công Ty TNHH Hilti Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng

Significant Incentive monthly & quarterly

Đào tạo

Oversea Training, Strong Development program, Clear career path direction, 1-1 coaching & training

Hoạt động nhóm

Outing Trip, Kick-off trip, Updating Events twice a year

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Hilti Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin