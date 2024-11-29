Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Hilti Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Hilti Việt Nam
- Hà Nội:
- Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
As a Sales Engineer for Hilti, in general, You will be responsible for the following tasks:
1. Monthly/quarterly/yearly sales volume
2. Develop customer base in designated territories
3. Strengthen relationships with customers, promote relationships with focused customer groups
4. Coordinate with internal departments to implement business strategies
5. Support customers in accessing new Hilti products
The group of territories that you manage will belong to the following list:
1. Core Trade/Construction (Structure & Non-structure)
2. Industrial
3. Energy
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
To be successful this role, you may need:
1. Good at English (you may work with other region in the same projects)
2. Prefer degree in Engineer: Civil, Mechanical, Automation, Chemical
3. Enjoy Sales and want to develop career path in Sales/Business Development
4. Hard-working, responsible and high learning attitude
5. Striving for excellent mindset, good problem solving and logical thinking skill
6. At least 2 - 3 years of technical sales/sales engineer experience
Tại Công Ty TNHH Hilti Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Significant Incentive monthly & quarterly
Đào tạo
Oversea Training, Strong Development program, Clear career path direction, 1-1 coaching & training
Hoạt động nhóm
Outing Trip, Kick-off trip, Updating Events twice a year
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Hilti Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
