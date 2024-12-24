Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Thakral One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - 243a Đ. La Thành, Láng Thượng, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Location: Floor 9, REE Tower, Ward 13, District 4, HCMC

Time working: Mon to Fri (8.30 am to 5.30 pm) and middle break (1 hour)

1.Account Management:

•Develop and maintain strong relationships with key clients in the professional audio industry, including integrators, distributors, rental companies, and end-users.

•Act as the main point of contact for assigned accounts, ensuring client satisfaction and loyalty.

2.Sales Strategy & Execution:

•Develop and execute account-specific sales strategies to meet or exceed revenue targets.

•Identify and pursue new business opportunities within existing accounts and potential clients.

•Work collaboratively with cross-functional teams (marketing, product management, and technical support) to deliver tailored solutions.

3.Market Knowledge & Insights:

•Stay updated on industry trends, competitive landscape, and emerging technologies in the professional audio market.

•Provide clients with insights on how our solutions can address their needs and challenges.

4.Negotiation & Contracts:

•Negotiate pricing, contracts, and terms of agreements with clients.

•Ensure compliance with company policies while maintaining profitability.

5.Reporting & Forecasting:

•Prepare and deliver accurate sales forecasts, account plans, and performance reports to management.

•Use CRM tools to track account activities, opportunities, and progress.

6.Customer Support & Training:

•Coordinate with technical teams to provide product demonstrations, training, and post-sales support.

• Address client issues promptly and ensure their successful resolution.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

·Bachelor’s degree in Business Administrationor a related field.

·At least 3 to 5 yearsof experience in key account management, sales, or business development, preferably in the professional audio or related industries.

·Strong communication of both English & Vietnamese

·3-5 years of experience in key account management, sales, or business development, preferably in the professional audio or related industries.

·Proven track record of achieving or exceeding sales targets.

·Technical Knowledge: (1). Familiarity with professional audio products, solutions, and applications (e.g., live sound, studio recording, broadcasting); (2). Understanding of audio technologies and system integration is a plus.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Thakral One Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

·Salary: Negotiableupon the suitability

·Opportunities for career growth and professional development.

·13th month/bonus etc depending on performance of the individual staff

·SI Contribution subject to Vietnam Labor Code

·Free clothing, suitable to office working environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Thakral One

