Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Khách sạn Mento Quy Nhơn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Khách sạn Mento Quy Nhơn
- Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Clear understanding of the hotel business strategies then set goals and to determine action plans to meet those goals.
Identify new markets and business opportunities and increase sales
Represent Hotel in various events and exhibition
Implements all sales action plans related to market areas
Conducts daily sales calls and arrange site inspection trips
Able to provide Quick and timely responses, immediate communication to the properties, develop professional long term business relationships.
Provide the highest quality of service to the customer at all times.
Executes and supports the operational aspects of business booked
Able to supports hotel service and relationship strategy, driving customer loyalty by delivering service excellence throughout each customer experience.
Work closely with Management Board to ensure proposed rate negotiations meet the financial needs of the Hotel
Develop strong relationships with on property front office team to ensure working in unity and always striving to achieve the same goals.
Attending department and hotel meetings as necessary.
Targeting key accounts potential for the company
Builds and strengthens relationships with existing and new customers to enable future bookings. Activities include sales calls, entertainment, FAM trips, trade shows, etc.
Develops relationships within community to strengthen and expand customer base for sales opportunities.
Closely following up on all business leads within a 24 hour response time line to clients.
Other tasks assigned by SM/DOSM
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Agile, good communication skills.
- Preference will be given to candidates who have experience or have worked in a travel agency.
Tại Khách sạn Mento Quy Nhơn Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Khách sạn Mento Quy Nhơn
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
