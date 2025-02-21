Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Khách sạn Mento Quy Nhơn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Clear understanding of the hotel business strategies then set goals and to determine action plans to meet those goals.

Identify new markets and business opportunities and increase sales

Represent Hotel in various events and exhibition

Implements all sales action plans related to market areas

Conducts daily sales calls and arrange site inspection trips

Able to provide Quick and timely responses, immediate communication to the properties, develop professional long term business relationships.

Provide the highest quality of service to the customer at all times.

Executes and supports the operational aspects of business booked

Able to supports hotel service and relationship strategy, driving customer loyalty by delivering service excellence throughout each customer experience.

Work closely with Management Board to ensure proposed rate negotiations meet the financial needs of the Hotel

Develop strong relationships with on property front office team to ensure working in unity and always striving to achieve the same goals.

Attending department and hotel meetings as necessary.

Targeting key accounts potential for the company

Builds and strengthens relationships with existing and new customers to enable future bookings. Activities include sales calls, entertainment, FAM trips, trade shows, etc.

Develops relationships within community to strengthen and expand customer base for sales opportunities.

Closely following up on all business leads within a 24 hour response time line to clients.

Other tasks assigned by SM/DOSM