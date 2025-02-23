Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Kho vận Miền Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần Kho vận Miền Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/03/2025
Công ty Cổ phần Kho vận Miền Nam

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công ty Cổ phần Kho vận Miền Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- 142 Đội Cấn, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Be responsible for working with STL’s customers, sales activities, quote for customers/ or biddings, negotiate and close won for new business in order to gain higher customer satisfaction and perform set budget of revenue and gross profit.
Look for customers with logistics service needs (international freight, customs clearance, domestic transportation, warehousing, port services,…)
Closely follow up on the sales leads to realization of service opportunities, negotiate and resolve any concerns to close target sales, proactively pursue to win the contracts/ projects.
Approach and develop new relationship with target clients
Establish relationships and identify customer needs
Sales and maintenance, service expansion for customers
Participate with cross functional department in preparation of proposals and bidding.
Coordinate with operational departments to execute and track customer orders, update customer-related information in a timely manner.
Actively seek knowledge and find suppliers for new services.
Make business plans, report work progress, propose new business plans.
Monitor customer debt.
Graduate from University majoring in business administration, import-export, marketing of foreign trade, maritime or commercial schools.
Foreign languages: Communicative English or other foreign languages, Chinese is preferred.
At least 1-2 years of experience in sales or logistics operations.
Skills in planning, working programs and implementing plans.
Skills in organizing, assigning, arranging and arranging work, knowing how to set priority and important work characteristics.
Communication and persuasion skills.
Problem solving and decision-making skills.
Computer skills: good use of Word, Excel, PowerPoint.
Ngành nghề: Bán hàng / Kinh doanh, Vận chuyển / Giao nhận / Kho vận, Xuất nhập khẩu
Kinh nghiệm: 1 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hà NộiHồ Chí Minh

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Kho vận Miền Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Kho vận Miền Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Kho vận Miền Nam

Công ty Cổ phần Kho vận Miền Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 1B Hoàng Diệu, Quận 4, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

