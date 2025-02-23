Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Kho vận Miền Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Be responsible for working with STL’s customers, sales activities, quote for customers/ or biddings, negotiate and close won for new business in order to gain higher customer satisfaction and perform set budget of revenue and gross profit.

Look for customers with logistics service needs (international freight, customs clearance, domestic transportation, warehousing, port services,…)

Closely follow up on the sales leads to realization of service opportunities, negotiate and resolve any concerns to close target sales, proactively pursue to win the contracts/ projects.

Approach and develop new relationship with target clients

Establish relationships and identify customer needs

Sales and maintenance, service expansion for customers

Participate with cross functional department in preparation of proposals and bidding.

Coordinate with operational departments to execute and track customer orders, update customer-related information in a timely manner.

Actively seek knowledge and find suppliers for new services.

Make business plans, report work progress, propose new business plans.

Monitor customer debt.

Graduate from University majoring in business administration, import-export, marketing of foreign trade, maritime or commercial schools.

Foreign languages: Communicative English or other foreign languages, Chinese is preferred.

At least 1-2 years of experience in sales or logistics operations.

Skills in planning, working programs and implementing plans.

Skills in organizing, assigning, arranging and arranging work, knowing how to set priority and important work characteristics.

Communication and persuasion skills.

Problem solving and decision-making skills.

Computer skills: good use of Word, Excel, PowerPoint.

Ngành nghề: Bán hàng / Kinh doanh, Vận chuyển / Giao nhận / Kho vận, Xuất nhập khẩu

Kinh nghiệm: 1 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hà NộiHồ Chí Minh