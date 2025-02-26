Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Gourmet Partner Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Gourmet Partner Việt Nam
- Hà Nội:
- 938 Bạch Đằng, Phường Thanh Lương, Quận Hai Bà Trưng, Thành phố Hà Nội, Quận Hai Bà Trưng
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Description:
- Drive sales by delivering a professional, service-focused experience that meets and anticipates customer needs.
- Set and align sales executive KPIs to ensure activities directly support company goals and revenue growth.
- Build and strengthen customer relationships through proactive engagement, follow-ups, and swift issue resolution.
- Take ownership of customer inquiries and complaints across all communication channels, ensuring a seamless experience for both new and existing clients.
- Actively contribute to team success by executing strategic tasks and initiatives assigned by the Manager.
Salary: To be discussed during the interview
Requirements:
-Minimum of 2 years of sales experience, with a preference for candidates with experience in the hospitality industry.
-Strong listening and persuasion skills.
-Approachable, enjoys interacting with people, and possesses strong interpersonal skills.
-Demonstrated ability to remain composed in challenging situations and handle pressure effectively.
-Willing and able to travel on a monthly basis to South Vietnam provinces.
-Fluent in English.
Profile:
-Self-motivated with a focus on achieving targets.
-Ability to influence and negotiate effectively with others.
-Problem-solving mindset.
-Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.
-Proficiency in IT and numerical skills.
-Able to work effectively in a team environment.
Ngành nghề: Tiếp thị / Marketing, Bán lẻ / Bán sỉ, Bán hàng / Kinh doanh
Kinh nghiệm: 2 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hà Nội
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Gourmet Partner Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Gourmet Partner Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
