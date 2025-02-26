Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Gourmet Partner Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - 938 Bạch Đằng, Phường Thanh Lương, Quận Hai Bà Trưng, Thành phố Hà Nội, Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Description:

- Drive sales by delivering a professional, service-focused experience that meets and anticipates customer needs.

- Set and align sales executive KPIs to ensure activities directly support company goals and revenue growth.

- Build and strengthen customer relationships through proactive engagement, follow-ups, and swift issue resolution.

- Take ownership of customer inquiries and complaints across all communication channels, ensuring a seamless experience for both new and existing clients.

- Actively contribute to team success by executing strategic tasks and initiatives assigned by the Manager.

Salary: To be discussed during the interview

Requirements:

-Minimum of 2 years of sales experience, with a preference for candidates with experience in the hospitality industry.

-Strong listening and persuasion skills.

-Approachable, enjoys interacting with people, and possesses strong interpersonal skills.

-Demonstrated ability to remain composed in challenging situations and handle pressure effectively.

-Willing and able to travel on a monthly basis to South Vietnam provinces.

-Fluent in English.

Profile:

-Self-motivated with a focus on achieving targets.

-Ability to influence and negotiate effectively with others.

-Problem-solving mindset.

-Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.

-Proficiency in IT and numerical skills.

-Able to work effectively in a team environment.

Ngành nghề: Tiếp thị / Marketing, Bán lẻ / Bán sỉ, Bán hàng / Kinh doanh

Kinh nghiệm: 2 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hà Nội

