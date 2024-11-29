Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Giải Pháp Kinh Doanh S&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công ty TNHH Giải Pháp Kinh Doanh S&H
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 9th floor Diamond Plaza
- 34 Le Duan, W. Ben Nghe, D. 1, HCMC, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Taking care of international sales and marketing business B2B
- Building database, introducing products (specification & application) to Vietnamese buyer
- Development of sales of international commodities B2B
+ Track and supervise contract performance, receive customer feedback, handle after-sales issues.
+ Collect information about the market, suppliers, competitors, competitive products.
+ Be responsible for finding customers, organizing sales, implementing contracts, maintaining customer network development.
- Prepare periodic work report.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Bachelor of International Trading, Business Administration, English language (English language is prefer).
- Fluency in English writing and speaking.
- Prefer to work, communicate with partners, customers
- Communication skills and negotiation
- Active, energetic, eager to learn
- Can use basic MS Office (Power point, Word, Excel)
- Preferable market research and sales & marketing.
Benefits:
- Income-based on capacity, competitive salary
- 13th-month salary
- Welfare policies according to the company's regulations.
- Dynamic working environment.
Working place:
- Ho Chi Minh City: Binh Thanh District or District 7.
Tại Công ty TNHH Giải Pháp Kinh Doanh S&H Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Income-based on capacity, competitive salary
Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
13th-month salary
Nghỉ phép có lương
Welfare policies according to the company's regulations
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Giải Pháp Kinh Doanh S&H
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
