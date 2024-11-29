Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Giải Pháp Kinh Doanh S&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 9th floor Diamond Plaza - 34 Le Duan, W. Ben Nghe, D. 1, HCMC, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Taking care of international sales and marketing business B2B

- Building database, introducing products (specification & application) to Vietnamese buyer

- Development of sales of international commodities B2B

+ Track and supervise contract performance, receive customer feedback, handle after-sales issues.

+ Collect information about the market, suppliers, competitors, competitive products.

+ Be responsible for finding customers, organizing sales, implementing contracts, maintaining customer network development.

- Prepare periodic work report.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Have experience in the same position over 5 years

- Bachelor of International Trading, Business Administration, English language (English language is prefer).

- Fluency in English writing and speaking.

- Prefer to work, communicate with partners, customers

- Communication skills and negotiation

- Active, energetic, eager to learn

- Can use basic MS Office (Power point, Word, Excel)

- Preferable market research and sales & marketing.

Benefits:

- Income-based on capacity, competitive salary

- 13th-month salary

- Welfare policies according to the company's regulations.

- Dynamic working environment.

Working place:

- Ho Chi Minh City: Binh Thanh District or District 7.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Giải Pháp Kinh Doanh S&H

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin