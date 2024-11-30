Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Fluidra Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Fluidra Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 30, Nguyen Thi Thap St., Him Lam New Residences, Tan Hung Ward., Dist. 7, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Customer Relations
• Liaising and networking with customers, colleagues, suppliers and partner organizations.
• Communicating with target customers and managing customer relationship.
• Maintaining and updating customer databases.
Tender and Project Support
• Managing project records and reporting to region managers.
• Drafting documents and submitting required materials for each project.
• Preparing, printing and submitting tender documents / required technical documents.
• Filing and managing project files.
• Monitoring and updating the status of tender documents.
Marketing & PR
• Managing and operating FV website for PR & sales.
• Preparing company profiles, sales kit when required.
• Conducting market research and survey.
Others
• Support and coordinate Departments to achieve Company Objectives.
• Other tasks assigned by direct supervisor and Board of Management.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
▪ Bachelor's Degree in Economics / Business Administration / Marketing / PR.
▪ 1 to 2 years of working experience, fresh graduates are also encouraged to apply.
▪ Experienced in document preparation and management.
▪ Know how to create, build and maintain business relationships.
Foreign Language & Computer Skills
▪ Proficient in Microsoft Office.
▪ Fluent in English communication (writing and speaking).
Working skills
▪ Ability to work independently and take initiative.
▪ Time management skill.
▪ Ability to present business ideas in friendly language.
▪ Problem Sensitivity - problem-identifying and problem-solving skill.
▪ Good communication, active listening.
▪ Ability to persuade, negotiation and influence others.
▪ Dynamic, Creative, Detail-oriented and able to work under pressure.
Compensations
▪ Competitive salary & great working environment.
▪ Annual Health Check & Health Insurance
▪ 13th Salary & Bonus (subjecting to the company business performance)
▪ 14 days annual leave
▪ Company Trip
▪ Training & Development opportunities
Tại Fluidra Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th Salary & Bonus (subjecting to the company business performance)
Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
Annual Health Check & Health Insurance
Nghỉ phép có lương
14 days annual leave
Xem thêm
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fluidra Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI