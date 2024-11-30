Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Fluidra Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 30, Nguyen Thi Thap St., Him Lam New Residences, Tan Hung Ward., Dist. 7, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Customer Relations

• Liaising and networking with customers, colleagues, suppliers and partner organizations.

• Communicating with target customers and managing customer relationship.

• Maintaining and updating customer databases.

Tender and Project Support

• Managing project records and reporting to region managers.

• Drafting documents and submitting required materials for each project.

• Preparing, printing and submitting tender documents / required technical documents.

• Filing and managing project files.

• Monitoring and updating the status of tender documents.

Marketing & PR

• Managing and operating FV website for PR & sales.

• Preparing company profiles, sales kit when required.

• Conducting market research and survey.

Others

• Support and coordinate Departments to achieve Company Objectives.

• Other tasks assigned by direct supervisor and Board of Management.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Knowledge & Working experiences

▪ Bachelor's Degree in Economics / Business Administration / Marketing / PR.

▪ 1 to 2 years of working experience, fresh graduates are also encouraged to apply.

▪ Experienced in document preparation and management.

▪ Know how to create, build and maintain business relationships.

Foreign Language & Computer Skills

▪ Proficient in Microsoft Office.

▪ Fluent in English communication (writing and speaking).

Working skills

▪ Ability to work independently and take initiative.

▪ Time management skill.

▪ Ability to present business ideas in friendly language.

▪ Problem Sensitivity - problem-identifying and problem-solving skill.

▪ Good communication, active listening.

▪ Ability to persuade, negotiation and influence others.

▪ Dynamic, Creative, Detail-oriented and able to work under pressure.

Compensations

▪ Competitive salary & great working environment.

▪ Annual Health Check & Health Insurance

▪ 13th Salary & Bonus (subjecting to the company business performance)

▪ 14 days annual leave

▪ Company Trip

▪ Training & Development opportunities

