Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Fluidra Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Fluidra Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 30/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/01/2025
Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Fluidra Co., Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 30, Nguyen Thi Thap St., Him Lam New Residences, Tan Hung Ward., Dist. 7, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Customer Relations
• Liaising and networking with customers, colleagues, suppliers and partner organizations.
• Communicating with target customers and managing customer relationship.
• Maintaining and updating customer databases.
Tender and Project Support
• Managing project records and reporting to region managers.
• Drafting documents and submitting required materials for each project.
• Preparing, printing and submitting tender documents / required technical documents.
• Filing and managing project files.
• Monitoring and updating the status of tender documents.
Marketing & PR
• Managing and operating FV website for PR & sales.
• Preparing company profiles, sales kit when required.
• Conducting market research and survey.
Others
• Support and coordinate Departments to achieve Company Objectives.
• Other tasks assigned by direct supervisor and Board of Management.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Knowledge & Working experiences
▪ Bachelor's Degree in Economics / Business Administration / Marketing / PR.
▪ 1 to 2 years of working experience, fresh graduates are also encouraged to apply.
▪ Experienced in document preparation and management.
▪ Know how to create, build and maintain business relationships.
Foreign Language & Computer Skills
▪ Proficient in Microsoft Office.
▪ Fluent in English communication (writing and speaking).
Working skills
▪ Ability to work independently and take initiative.
▪ Time management skill.
▪ Ability to present business ideas in friendly language.
▪ Problem Sensitivity - problem-identifying and problem-solving skill.
▪ Good communication, active listening.
▪ Ability to persuade, negotiation and influence others.
▪ Dynamic, Creative, Detail-oriented and able to work under pressure.
Compensations
▪ Competitive salary & great working environment.
▪ Annual Health Check & Health Insurance
▪ 13th Salary & Bonus (subjecting to the company business performance)
▪ 14 days annual leave
▪ Company Trip
▪ Training & Development opportunities

Tại Fluidra Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
13th Salary & Bonus (subjecting to the company business performance)
Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
Annual Health Check & Health Insurance
Nghỉ phép có lương
14 days annual leave
Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fluidra Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Fluidra Co., Ltd

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 30 Nguyen Thi Thap Street, Him Lam Residences, Tan Hung Ward, District 7 Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

