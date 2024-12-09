Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Địa ốc Thành Phố - CityLand làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Địa ốc Thành Phố - CityLand làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Địa ốc Thành Phố - CityLand
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/01/2025
Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Địa ốc Thành Phố - CityLand

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Địa ốc Thành Phố - CityLand

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Pursuing a long-term vision to become a leading real estate brand in Vietnam, CityLand has evolved over 20 years into CityLand Group - a diversified conglomerate expanding into new sectors including real estate, restaurants, hotels, resorts, healthcare, education, interior design, construction, and infrastructure development, etc. Partnering with prestigious partners and world-leading experts, we are progressively expanding and developing operations both locally and internationally.
Therefore, we are seeking senior manager, experts, and talented individuals to join us in realizing our vision and future development direction.
- The Sale of Director is primarily responsible for driving sales and supporting sales team. They serve as a crucial link between the company's leadership and the frontline sales members, ensuring the implementation of short- and mid-term business strategies and solutions.
- Organize market research on customers, partners, and competitors; propose appropriate product strategies and sales policies.
- Participate in developing sales/leasing plans and policies in accordance with the Company's development goals and orientations in each stage.
- Plan to search, expand the market and exploit potential customers.
- Analyze and evaluate customer needs for products and services
- Implement marketing and sales promotion activities for the Group's projects, products and services.
- Directly implement business and sales programs, conference programs and customer development activities.
- Coordinate with relevant departments in monitoring, negotiating, and organizing contract signing.
- Train staff to build relationships with customers and agents.
- Implement debt collection and customer care activities to ensure excellent customer service.
- Carry out other requirements as directed by superiors.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Gender: Male/Female
- Education level: University degree or higher, priority given to majors in business administration, finance, economics and related majors.
- Working experience: at least 05 years of experience working in the field of real estate, construction at large-scale real estate investors; deep understanding of the market, able to advise, propose products, have a large network of customer partners, and introduce partners/investors to the Company.
- Good English communication
- Skills in developing relationships, partner networks, strategic customers, good negotiation and persuasion skills.
- Good looking, professional demeanor, confident, good communication and behavior.
- Accept business trips or travel when necessary.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Explore opportunities to join CityLand Group at:
Website: [protected info]
Linkedin: [protected info]

Tại Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Địa ốc Thành Phố - CityLand Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Lương thỏa thuận tùy theo năng lực, Thưởng lương tháng 13, thưởng Lễ Tết, sinh nhật...
Nghỉ phép có lương
12 ngày nghỉ phép có lương trong năm , Khám sức khỏe định kỳ, du lịch nghỉ mát hàng năm...
Cơ hội du lịch
Cơ hội đào tạo tại nước ngoài, du lịch, team building hàng năm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Địa ốc Thành Phố - CityLand

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Địa ốc Thành Phố - CityLand

Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Địa ốc Thành Phố - CityLand

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 24 Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, TP. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

