Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Địa ốc Thành Phố - CityLand làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Địa ốc Thành Phố - CityLand
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh
Pursuing a long-term vision to become a leading real estate brand in Vietnam, CityLand has evolved over 20 years into CityLand Group - a diversified conglomerate expanding into new sectors including real estate, restaurants, hotels, resorts, healthcare, education, interior design, construction, and infrastructure development, etc. Partnering with prestigious partners and world-leading experts, we are progressively expanding and developing operations both locally and internationally.
Therefore, we are seeking senior manager, experts, and talented individuals to join us in realizing our vision and future development direction.
- The Sale of Director is primarily responsible for driving sales and supporting sales team. They serve as a crucial link between the company's leadership and the frontline sales members, ensuring the implementation of short- and mid-term business strategies and solutions.
- Organize market research on customers, partners, and competitors; propose appropriate product strategies and sales policies.
- Participate in developing sales/leasing plans and policies in accordance with the Company's development goals and orientations in each stage.
- Plan to search, expand the market and exploit potential customers.
- Analyze and evaluate customer needs for products and services
- Implement marketing and sales promotion activities for the Group's projects, products and services.
- Directly implement business and sales programs, conference programs and customer development activities.
- Coordinate with relevant departments in monitoring, negotiating, and organizing contract signing.
- Train staff to build relationships with customers and agents.
- Implement debt collection and customer care activities to ensure excellent customer service.
- Carry out other requirements as directed by superiors.
Yêu Cầu Công Việc
- Education level: University degree or higher, priority given to majors in business administration, finance, economics and related majors.
- Working experience: at least 05 years of experience working in the field of real estate, construction at large-scale real estate investors; deep understanding of the market, able to advise, propose products, have a large network of customer partners, and introduce partners/investors to the Company.
- Good English communication
- Skills in developing relationships, partner networks, strategic customers, good negotiation and persuasion skills.
- Good looking, professional demeanor, confident, good communication and behavior.
- Accept business trips or travel when necessary.
Được Hưởng Những Gì
Lương thỏa thuận tùy theo năng lực, Thưởng lương tháng 13, thưởng Lễ Tết, sinh nhật...
Nghỉ phép có lương
12 ngày nghỉ phép có lương trong năm , Khám sức khỏe định kỳ, du lịch nghỉ mát hàng năm...
Cơ hội du lịch
Cơ hội đào tạo tại nước ngoài, du lịch, team building hàng năm
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển
