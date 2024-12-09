Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Honour Lane Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Tầng 12, tòa nhà Ree Tower, số 9, Đoàn Văn Bơ, Phường 13, Quận 4, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 4

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Mô tả Công việc

Find new Customer/ Co-loader, export sale ( US, Canada, Europe, Asia,...)

Promote & develop company product & services, VAS

Meeting and exceeding target.

Assist product team to maintain the relationship with carriers.

Weekly update market intelligent & related report to Management.

Expand company footprint on the local market.

Maintain and build relationships with ships and professional image with clients, authors & support other departments.

Perform arising tasks assigned by direct management and the Board of Directors.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

- Bachelor Degree in Economics, Import/ Export, Logistics, or related fields. Have experience in logistic forwarder comany.

- Prefer candidate having experience in Export to USA, Canada

- Fluency in English (oral and written).

- Self-motivated, dedicated and hard working.

- Good sense of customer service and team work.

- Sense of urgency, able to prioritize.

- Ability to deal with high pressure situation.

- Other information:

Probation: 2 months

Working time: Monday to Friday: From 08h00 to 17h00, Saturday: From 08h00 to 12h00 (5.5 days a week).

Saturday alternatively working after finished the probation

Benefits: 13th, 14th month salary, mid-year bonus

Annual travelling

Annual intensive health check

Attendance allowance

Tại Công Ty TNHH Honour Lane Logistics Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Chế độ bảo hiểm

Du Lịch

Chế độ thưởng

Chăm sóc sức khỏe

Đào tạo

Tăng lương

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Honour Lane Logistics

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin