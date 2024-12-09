Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Honour Lane Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Honour Lane Logistics
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Tầng 12, tòa nhà Ree Tower, số 9, Đoàn Văn Bơ, Phường 13, Quận 4, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 4
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Mô tả Công việc
Find new Customer/ Co-loader, export sale ( US, Canada, Europe, Asia,...)
Promote & develop company product & services, VAS
Meeting and exceeding target.
Assist product team to maintain the relationship with carriers.
Weekly update market intelligent & related report to Management.
Expand company footprint on the local market.
Maintain and build relationships with ships and professional image with clients, authors & support other departments.
Perform arising tasks assigned by direct management and the Board of Directors.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Bachelor Degree in Economics, Import/ Export, Logistics, or related fields. Have experience in logistic forwarder comany.
- Prefer candidate having experience in Export to USA, Canada
- Fluency in English (oral and written).
- Self-motivated, dedicated and hard working.
- Good sense of customer service and team work.
- Sense of urgency, able to prioritize.
- Ability to deal with high pressure situation.
- Other information:
Probation: 2 months
Working time: Monday to Friday: From 08h00 to 17h00, Saturday: From 08h00 to 12h00 (5.5 days a week).
Saturday alternatively working after finished the probation
Benefits: 13th, 14th month salary, mid-year bonus
Annual travelling
Annual intensive health check
Attendance allowance
Tại Công Ty TNHH Honour Lane Logistics Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Du Lịch
Chế độ thưởng
Chăm sóc sức khỏe
Đào tạo
Tăng lương
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Honour Lane Logistics
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
