Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Mỹ Phẩm Meishang Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công ty TNHH Mỹ Phẩm Meishang Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Manage company key accounts which are cosmetics/beauty chains, supermarket, etc. to maintain their sales development and achieve GMV target (sale-out) as well as revenue target (sale-in)
• Approach and acquire new key account customers, propose cooperation plan between COLORKEY and customers base on 2 side demands and win-win solution
• Closely take care of COLORKEY product display and merchandise at Key accounts’ stores, initiate discussions with KA and propose the merchandise plan to leverage the brand image and boost the sales at KA stores.
• Discuss with KA to propose and execute proper and effective activities to boost sale-out and sale-in (activation, promotion, etc.)
• Frequent go-to-market, proactively make out his/her own plan stores visit and report market situation to line MGR
• Manage KA sale-out price following the price policy by COLORKEY
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Can sometimes travel to other cities if needed.
• Details oriented, structured and logical thinking.
• Great communication skill and negotiation skill.
• Good in Enghlish, can speak Chinese is a plus.
• Candidates used to work at Hasaki/Watson is a plus.
Tại Công ty TNHH Mỹ Phẩm Meishang Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Được tham gia các khóa đào tạo nâng cao nghiệp vụ
Thưởng cuối năm và các ngày lễ tết trong năm
Môi trường làm việc ổn định, lâu dài
Mức lương: Theo thỏa thuận và tùy theo năng lực
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Mỹ Phẩm Meishang Việt Nam
