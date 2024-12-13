Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Mỹ Phẩm Meishang Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Mỹ Phẩm Meishang Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/01/2025
Công ty TNHH Mỹ Phẩm Meishang Việt Nam

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công ty TNHH Mỹ Phẩm Meishang Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Manage company key accounts which are cosmetics/beauty chains, supermarket, etc. to maintain their sales development and achieve GMV target (sale-out) as well as revenue target (sale-in)
• Approach and acquire new key account customers, propose cooperation plan between COLORKEY and customers base on 2 side demands and win-win solution
• Closely take care of COLORKEY product display and merchandise at Key accounts’ stores, initiate discussions with KA and propose the merchandise plan to leverage the brand image and boost the sales at KA stores.
• Discuss with KA to propose and execute proper and effective activities to boost sale-out and sale-in (activation, promotion, etc.)
• Frequent go-to-market, proactively make out his/her own plan stores visit and report market situation to line MGR
• Manage KA sale-out price following the price policy by COLORKEY

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least 2 years experience working as a key account management position of cosmetic/beauty chain customers with proven record of achieving new KA acquisition or achieving sale-in and sale-out target.
• Can sometimes travel to other cities if needed.
• Details oriented, structured and logical thinking.
• Great communication skill and negotiation skill.
• Good in Enghlish, can speak Chinese is a plus.
• Candidates used to work at Hasaki/Watson is a plus.

Tại Công ty TNHH Mỹ Phẩm Meishang Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Đóng bảo hiểm xã hội đầy đủ
Được tham gia các khóa đào tạo nâng cao nghiệp vụ
Thưởng cuối năm và các ngày lễ tết trong năm
Môi trường làm việc ổn định, lâu dài
Mức lương: Theo thỏa thuận và tùy theo năng lực

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Mỹ Phẩm Meishang Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Mỹ Phẩm Meishang Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Mỹ Phẩm Meishang Việt Nam

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: số 667-667/1 Đường Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

