Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Quickom làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Quickom
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/01/2025
Công Ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Quickom

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Quickom

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Quickom is a cutting-edge technology platform providing smart communication and interaction solutions for businesses. We are looking for a talented Business Development Executive to join our team and support the development of our brand while executing sales strategies focused on finding new customers.
Key Responsibilities:
Client Acquisition: Identify and proactively reach out to new potential customers, understanding their needs and offering tailored solutions.
Finding New Customers: Use various channels such as cold calls, networking events, social media, and referrals to grow the customer base.
Sales Execution: Present, promote, and sell products/services using solid arguments to existing and prospective clients.
Relationship Management: Build and maintain strong, long-lasting client relationships to ensure repeat business.
Market Research: Conduct research to identify new market trends, customer needs, and competitor activities.
Target Achievement: Meet and exceed monthly/quarterly sales targets and KPIs set by the Sales Manager.
Collaboration: Work closely with the marketing team to align campaigns with sales objectives and provide feedback on customer needs.
Reporting: Maintain detailed records of sales activities and prepare reports for management.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, or a related field.
0-1 year of experience in sales or customer service (internships or part-time roles are considered).
Excellent communication and negotiation skills.
Proactive attitude with a passion for sales and relationship building.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Familiarity with Microsoft Office and CRM tools (preferred).
Willingness to travel if required.

Tại Công Ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Quickom Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and performance-based incentives.
Comprehensive training and development opportunities.
Clear career growth path with regular performance reviews.
A dynamic and collaborative work environment.
Opportunities to work with industry-leading clients and professionals.
Join Quickom and be part of a passionate team shaping the future of communication technology!

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Quickom

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Quickom

Công Ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Quickom

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh|

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

