Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Quickom làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Quickom is a cutting-edge technology platform providing smart communication and interaction solutions for businesses. We are looking for a talented Business Development Executive to join our team and support the development of our brand while executing sales strategies focused on finding new customers.

Key Responsibilities:

Client Acquisition: Identify and proactively reach out to new potential customers, understanding their needs and offering tailored solutions.

Finding New Customers: Use various channels such as cold calls, networking events, social media, and referrals to grow the customer base.

Sales Execution: Present, promote, and sell products/services using solid arguments to existing and prospective clients.

Relationship Management: Build and maintain strong, long-lasting client relationships to ensure repeat business.

Market Research: Conduct research to identify new market trends, customer needs, and competitor activities.

Target Achievement: Meet and exceed monthly/quarterly sales targets and KPIs set by the Sales Manager.

Collaboration: Work closely with the marketing team to align campaigns with sales objectives and provide feedback on customer needs.

Reporting: Maintain detailed records of sales activities and prepare reports for management.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, or a related field.

0-1 year of experience in sales or customer service (internships or part-time roles are considered).

Excellent communication and negotiation skills.

Proactive attitude with a passion for sales and relationship building.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Familiarity with Microsoft Office and CRM tools (preferred).

Willingness to travel if required.

Tại Công Ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Quickom Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and performance-based incentives.

Comprehensive training and development opportunities.

Clear career growth path with regular performance reviews.

A dynamic and collaborative work environment.

Opportunities to work with industry-leading clients and professionals.

Join Quickom and be part of a passionate team shaping the future of communication technology!

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Quickom

