Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Agreso làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Market Research and Analysis: Conduct thorough market research to identify emerging trends, new business opportunities, and competitive landscapes.

Strategy Development: Develop and implement innovative business strategies to expand Agreso's market presence and enhance product offerings.

Partnership Development: Build and maintain strategic partnerships with stakeholders, including suppliers, customers, and industry organizations.

Project Management: Lead cross-functional teams in the execution of business development projects, ensuring alignment with organizational goals.

Financial Analysis: Analyze financial data to assess the viability of new business opportunities and provide recommendations to senior management.

Innovation Promotion: Foster a culture of innovation within the organization by encouraging creative thinking and collaboration.

Networking: Attend industry events, conferences, and meetings to represent Agreso and identify new business prospects.

Reporting: Prepare and present regular reports on business development activities, outcomes, and strategic recommendations.

Qualifications:

Education: Bachelor's degree in business administration, Marketing, or a related field; MBA preferred.

Experience: Minimum of 1 year of experience in business development, sales, or a related field, with a focus on innovation.

Skills:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to think creatively and strategically.

Proficiency in project management and financial analysis tools.

Familiarity with market research methodologies.

Teamwork is a must

Strong passion in valued product building (Sustainable Regenerative Agri Business)

Personal Attributes:

Results-oriented and self-motivated.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.

Strong leadership qualities with the ability to influence and inspire others.

Tại Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Agreso Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary starts at 25,000-50,000 usd/year.

Super friendly and warm environment

Traveling worldwide

Excellent healthcare

Working with great teams.

Live and work in creative, innovative environments with strong passion and enthusiasm.

Free training and development program whole year.

Many opportunities to get a promotion

Get close to the green environment through sustainability and innovation.

