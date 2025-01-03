Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Meyer Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The main duties of the job are:

1. Complete market research and analysis report independently.

2. The job is result driven with flexible timing and location.

3. Develop new markets and new distributors.

4. Achieve sales targets in accordance with the company's marketing plan.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

The qualified candidate shall meet the following requirements:

1. Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Business, or a related field.

2. Proficient in ability to communicate in English language.

3. Proficient ability in market survey report.

4. Can accept work trip at a frequent basis.

5. Have the ability to work under pressure and not afraid of failure and frustration.

6. With strong subjective initiative, passionate, diligent and follow the company management.

7. If you have grain machinery and grain technology schools' education background in Vietnam, you will be given priority in admission.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Meyer Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

1. Competitive salary (1.000 – 1.300 USD) plus bonus.

2. All social insurance covered.

3. Others

If you are confident in your ability and attitude, you are welcome to join us！

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Meyer Việt Nam

