Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Artemis Digital Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Artemis Digital Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Artemis Digital Việt Nam

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Artemis Digital Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 117

- 119 Trần Nguyên Đán, Khu phố 1, Phường 3, Bình Thạnh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About Us:
Artemis Digital Vietnam a a dynamic digital marketing agency headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with our biggest team in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. We operate under two exciting brands: Artemis Digital and Heads On Pillows. As a startup, we are dedicated to growth and delivering excellence to our clients. Currently, we’ve more than doubled in size in just the last 12 months, our clients are situated in Vietnam, Australia, UK and throughout SE Asia. We provide SEO management, PPC management, Social Media management and website design/development.
Your responsibilities will be to build your own pipeline of ongoing leads via prospecting and networking, to develop sales of SEO (search engine optimisation), Social Media Advertising, PPC (pay per click management) and websites, as well as nurture relationships with existing clients.
This role will ideally suit someone from a digital sales background and offers an excellent flexible working environment as well as a generous commission structure.
- Proactively developing own sales pipeline to promote the

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Skills Required:
- Solid and proven sales results.
- Experience of digital sales (desired, but not essential).
Interest and knowledge of digital marketing, the trends, methods and emerging technologies.
- Have self-motivation and the desire to exceed set targets and objectives.
- Superb communication skills, both verbally and written.
- Have a strong and well established network to bring to the role.
This is an excellent opportunity for a sales-focused professional to join an exciting digital marketing agency in its early days
We offer:
- Generous commission structure (uncapped).
- Collaborative and open working culture.
- Opportunity to work for a growing, talented and driven startup team.
- Unlimited room for growth as the company expands

Tại Công Ty TNHH Artemis Digital Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Contacting new prospective clients to establish a positive rapport and convert into new opportunities.
- Creating proposals, presenting to clients, and closing deals.
- Promoting the digital marketing capabilities of both Artemis Digital and Heads On Pillows, suggesting areas of improvement and maximising sales wherever possible.
- Handling inbound enquiries and looking after established clients, ensuring repeat business and identifying up selling opportunities.
- Attending client meetings when required.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Artemis Digital Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Artemis Digital Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Artemis Digital Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lầu 1, 117-119 Trần Nguyên Đán, Phường 3, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

