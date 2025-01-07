Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Nước Giải Khát Suntory Pepsico Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công ty TNHH Nước Giải Khát Suntory Pepsico Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Cao ốc Sheraton, số 88 đường Đồng Khởi , Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Responsibilities
Maintain Salesmen Job Descriptions & definitions updated and aligned to the Company's strategy
Work with multi-functional teams in order to define, develop and deploy Salesmen role
Maintain effective operation of Salesmen.
Low turnover
Recruitment according to plan and in line with the budget
Clear KPIs - definition and follow up on monthly and yearly results
Analyze information in order to identify opportunities and recommend action plans
Manage incentive scheme - alignment on strategic intentions/goals and within the yearly budget
Monitoring performance and giving visibility of progress to stakeholders.
Developing content and training programs to help employees understand, learn and adapt to the new working way
Develop tools, platforms & systems for Sales team for adequate operation and management
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Desirable to have experience in sales or commercial roles. Operative or leading commercial teams and/or initiatives
Bachelor’s or master’s degree in business, operation management, behavioral change, HR or a related field
Understanding of FMCG industry in VN
Proficiency to interact with stakeholders at various levels
Good analytical and problem-solving skills to solve complex issues
Knowledge of business management principles, procedures, and systems
Strength in coordinating with cross-functional teams
Project Management
Tech and digital skills - BI, Excel as essential skills - Tech platform understanding and managing (SEM, GIS, etc.)
Tại Công ty TNHH Nước Giải Khát Suntory Pepsico Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Company trip once a year + Joining party
- Salary and position is reviewed 1 time a year
- Bonus by individual ability and company’s performance.
- Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits
- Dynamic and sociable working environment.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Nước Giải Khát Suntory Pepsico Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
