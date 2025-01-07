Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Nước Giải Khát Suntory Pepsico Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Cao ốc Sheraton, số 88 đường Đồng Khởi , Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities

Maintain Salesmen Job Descriptions & definitions updated and aligned to the Company's strategy

Work with multi-functional teams in order to define, develop and deploy Salesmen role

Maintain effective operation of Salesmen.

Low turnover

Recruitment according to plan and in line with the budget

Clear KPIs - definition and follow up on monthly and yearly results

Analyze information in order to identify opportunities and recommend action plans

Manage incentive scheme - alignment on strategic intentions/goals and within the yearly budget

Monitoring performance and giving visibility of progress to stakeholders.

Developing content and training programs to help employees understand, learn and adapt to the new working way

Develop tools, platforms & systems for Sales team for adequate operation and management

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Requirements:

Desirable to have experience in sales or commercial roles. Operative or leading commercial teams and/or initiatives

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in business, operation management, behavioral change, HR or a related field

Understanding of FMCG industry in VN

Proficiency to interact with stakeholders at various levels

Good analytical and problem-solving skills to solve complex issues

Knowledge of business management principles, procedures, and systems

Strength in coordinating with cross-functional teams

Project Management

Tech and digital skills - BI, Excel as essential skills - Tech platform understanding and managing (SEM, GIS, etc.)

Tại Công ty TNHH Nước Giải Khát Suntory Pepsico Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Having chances to get attractive company bonus every month/year

- Company trip once a year + Joining party

- Salary and position is reviewed 1 time a year

- Bonus by individual ability and company’s performance.

- Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits

- Dynamic and sociable working environment.

