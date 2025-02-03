Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH CJ Olivenetworks Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH CJ Olivenetworks Vina
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH CJ Olivenetworks Vina

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH CJ Olivenetworks Vina

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- CJ Building, 2 Bis

- 4

- 6 Le Thanh Ton Str., Ben Nghe Ward, District. 1,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

JobDescription:
Support users to check Journey settings for SMS/MMS/Kakao talk/ Email/ Push campaigns usingSalesforce Marketing Cloud’s basic functions and custom activities.
Segment target customers within Salesforce Marketing Cloud utilizing SQL, Automation Studio and applyEinstein functions.
Monitor system, integrate with external systems to receive customer data, campaignrelateddata and send logs to calculate the campaign performance via API, SFTP, etc.
Configure, develop,debug, test, and deploy the data processing flows for marketing campaigns within Salesforce MarketingCloud.
Provide user guide and help to check data error or system integration error, build and maintainsolution-related, campaign-related documentation.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Your Skills and Experience
Minimum 2 years of experience working as a Salesforce platform
Preferred Certifications: Salesforce Certified developer
Strong experience in the Salesforce platform
Have experience working in CRM, ERP, and E-Commerce
Strong verbal and written communication skills in English
Knowledge of APEX code, Python, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, XML, and SQL
Having knowledge of one of these programming languages Java
Experience with PHP, and NodeJS is a plus
Experience with all phases of the software development lifecycle and agile development
Experience with Salesforce platform, APEX, and VisualForce programming

Tại Công Ty TNHH CJ Olivenetworks Vina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why you'll love working here
1. Salary and Benefit
Attractive salary and benefit.Competitive Basic Salary; 13th Salary; Lunch, Gasoline and Telephone allowance; Incentive Bonus and annual salary review.
Premium Healthcarefor you, 100% covered by the company. Annual medical checking up to USD 5,000 per year.
Full package: Full government social, health and unemployment insurance.
Extra bonus per personal event such as wedding, family’s funeral, birthday, newborn baby, etc.
Paid leave. 12 days per year and 01 day for Company Foundation Day, long service leave.
Discount 40% for CJ's brands: CGV Cinema, Tous Les Jours, CJ Food, Meet Master, CJ Market, etc.
2. Working Environment
Working time: Monday – Friday. We work 40 hours per week.
English working environment: Chance to work onsite abroad and work on challenging GDC projects. Work closely with both Vietnamese and Korean experts.
Internal English/ Korean Class: Fully sponsored by the Company after working time.
Company trip and team building, football club, dinner party every month. We love playing teamwork games.
Free snacks, drinks (tea, coffee, etc.).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH CJ Olivenetworks Vina

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH CJ Olivenetworks Vina

Công Ty TNHH CJ Olivenetworks Vina

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Toà nhà CJ, Số 2 Bis 4-6 Lê Thánh Tôn, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

