Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH CJ Olivenetworks Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - CJ Building, 2 Bis - 4 - 6 Le Thanh Ton Str., Ben Nghe Ward, District. 1,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc

JobDescription:

Support users to check Journey settings for SMS/MMS/Kakao talk/ Email/ Push campaigns usingSalesforce Marketing Cloud’s basic functions and custom activities.

Segment target customers within Salesforce Marketing Cloud utilizing SQL, Automation Studio and applyEinstein functions.

Monitor system, integrate with external systems to receive customer data, campaignrelateddata and send logs to calculate the campaign performance via API, SFTP, etc.

Configure, develop,debug, test, and deploy the data processing flows for marketing campaigns within Salesforce MarketingCloud.

Provide user guide and help to check data error or system integration error, build and maintainsolution-related, campaign-related documentation.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Your Skills and Experience

Minimum 2 years of experience working as a Salesforce platform

Preferred Certifications: Salesforce Certified developer

Strong experience in the Salesforce platform

Have experience working in CRM, ERP, and E-Commerce

Strong verbal and written communication skills in English

Knowledge of APEX code, Python, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, XML, and SQL

Having knowledge of one of these programming languages Java

Experience with PHP, and NodeJS is a plus

Experience with all phases of the software development lifecycle and agile development

Experience with Salesforce platform, APEX, and VisualForce programming

Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why you'll love working here

1. Salary and Benefit

Attractive salary and benefit.Competitive Basic Salary; 13th Salary; Lunch, Gasoline and Telephone allowance; Incentive Bonus and annual salary review.

Premium Healthcarefor you, 100% covered by the company. Annual medical checking up to USD 5,000 per year.

Full package: Full government social, health and unemployment insurance.

Extra bonus per personal event such as wedding, family’s funeral, birthday, newborn baby, etc.

Paid leave. 12 days per year and 01 day for Company Foundation Day, long service leave.

Discount 40% for CJ's brands: CGV Cinema, Tous Les Jours, CJ Food, Meet Master, CJ Market, etc.

2. Working Environment

Working time: Monday – Friday. We work 40 hours per week.

English working environment: Chance to work onsite abroad and work on challenging GDC projects. Work closely with both Vietnamese and Korean experts.

Internal English/ Korean Class: Fully sponsored by the Company after working time.

Company trip and team building, football club, dinner party every month. We love playing teamwork games.

Free snacks, drinks (tea, coffee, etc.).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

