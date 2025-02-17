Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng AMS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng AMS
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Attracting new clients by innovating and overseeing the sales process.
Working with senior team members.
Identifying and researching opportunities that come up in new and existing markets.
Preparing and delivering samples and presentations to potential new clients
Communicating with clients to understand their needs and offer solutions to their problems
Creating positive, long-lasting relationships with current and potential clients.
Running campaigns (phone calls, emails, etc.) to create sales opportunities
Maintaining client activities.
Translating proposals (quotes) into ready-to-sign contracts
Handle and support all after - contract activities.
Report for Managers.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Graduated from University/College majoring in Economics, foreign trade, commerce, or Engineering, construction, and transportation.
OFFICE SKILLS:
- Proficient in Microsoft Office.
- Reading and understanding CAD files is a plus.
FOREIGN LANGUAGE:
- Good communication in English, reading and understanding technical documents.
SOFT SKILLS:
- Presentation skills
- Analytical skills
- Time and work management skills
- Teamwork skill
- Spirit of progress and learning.
Tại Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng AMS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
2. Bonus:
Sales bonus according to company regulations
Year-end bonus: 13th-month salary and coefficient (assessment of business capacity and efficiency)
3. Sales allowance
4. Other benefits and benefits according to company regulations: insurance, company travel, holiday bonuses,...
WORK LOCATION:
- Ho Chi Minh City.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng AMS
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
