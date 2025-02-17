Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng AMS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Attracting new clients by innovating and overseeing the sales process.

Working with senior team members.

Identifying and researching opportunities that come up in new and existing markets.

Preparing and delivering samples and presentations to potential new clients

Communicating with clients to understand their needs and offer solutions to their problems

Creating positive, long-lasting relationships with current and potential clients.

Running campaigns (phone calls, emails, etc.) to create sales opportunities

Maintaining client activities.

Translating proposals (quotes) into ready-to-sign contracts

Handle and support all after - contract activities.

Report for Managers.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Excellent Intern or 1-2 years experience in industrial technical sales.

Graduated from University/College majoring in Economics, foreign trade, commerce, or Engineering, construction, and transportation.

OFFICE SKILLS:

- Proficient in Microsoft Office.

- Reading and understanding CAD files is a plus.

FOREIGN LANGUAGE:

- Good communication in English, reading and understanding technical documents.

SOFT SKILLS:

- Presentation skills

- Analytical skills

- Time and work management skills

- Teamwork skill

- Spirit of progress and learning.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng AMS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

1. Salary (gross): 15M - 20M depends on performance.

2. Bonus:

Sales bonus according to company regulations

Year-end bonus: 13th-month salary and coefficient (assessment of business capacity and efficiency)

3. Sales allowance

4. Other benefits and benefits according to company regulations: insurance, company travel, holiday bonuses,...

WORK LOCATION:

- Ho Chi Minh City.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng AMS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin