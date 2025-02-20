Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Khai Thác Và Phân Tích Dữ Liệu CIC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Khai Thác Và Phân Tích Dữ Liệu CIC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/03/2025
Nhân viên kinh doanh

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Tòa nhà Viettel, 285 Cách Mạng Tháng 8, Phường 12 (Quận 10), Quận 10, Ho Chi Minh City, Quận 10

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Monitor the portfolio of assigned clients by engaging with clients to ensure product/service performance
Introduce new, additional, and premium products to your account portfolio as well as new prospective clients, establishing their needs and pain points to provide solutions
Find new client prospects to generate revenue streams from new accounts
Prepare responses to clients such as legal documents, pricing negotiation, product roll-out, launching timeline, etc.
Develop strong relationships with decision-makers and key stakeholders of clients, working alongside colleagues to ensure a seamless buying and deployment process
Manage project planning, including scope of work and timeline to deliver on time
Manage daily operation tasks such as relationship management and client support
Collaborate with internal and external cross-functional teams on projects, and new businesses to provide better products and services to meet the desired targets of new/existing clients
Facilitate and lead project meetings
Prepare and gather project requirements and product backlogs for each deployment
Analyze and prepare various reports relating to current projects, product developments, and sales performance
Understand and follow new Government Regulations to ensure the stability of services for clients
Use your networking/relationship and your market awareness to prospect and forecast selling opportunities
Develop a successful buyer journey, supporting and creating a positive experience for your customers, and mitigating contraction churn and cancellation

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

B. SKILL
1. Must have:
Have experience working in the Financial industry (Including Banking, Consumer Finance, microfinance, etc) for at least 3 years
Or work at businesses that provide solutions for the Finance industry, including Science and Technology, Risk, Product, CRM, LOS, etc. (Solutions or services preferred) 5+ year
Fluently in English
Well-knowledge of unsecured financial products such as personal loans, consumer durable loans, and other revolving financial products such as credit cards and micro-lending products, etc
Ability to resolve conflicts, manage crises and solve problems, withstand pressure, work efficiently, set priorities, and organize management time among numerous accounts needing urgent attention simultaneously, with initiative, creativity, resourcefulness, analytical ability, energy, and determination to execute and win.
Ability to communicate well both orally and in writing, and to conduct meetings (often in hostile/confrontational circumstances and/or at high Senior Corporate / Bank levels) and focus on relevant issues
Ability and willingness to exercise initiative, make decisions, exercise responsibility, and accept accountability for actions taken / decisions made
Highly developed communication skills and a positive demeanor;
Demonstrable previous success in a B2B sales role;
Proven ability to consistently exceed sales targets;
Can build and manage relationships with key stakeholders and strategic partners at all levels;
A consultative, process-oriented, and persistent approach with exceptional written and verbal communication skills;
2.Plus points:
Experience in working in Fintech
Experience as Risk Officer/Product Owner/Project Manager in Bank
Experience in implementing and managing Financial Risk Management strategies and activities
Experience in Digital Banking Product's development or business development for the financial industry
Experiencewith data analytics platforms.
Understand risk policies, P&L specifically toward Product Development & Management, Legal and Technology aspects

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Khai Thác Và Phân Tích Dữ Liệu CIC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Great problems to solve, great team to work with.
Competitive starting salary.
13th salary, and bonuses depend on company profits, project reward.
Company-provided Apple computers.
Benefits for special holidays (Birthday, Marriage, Women’s Day, Tet Holidays, Mid-Autumn, Newborn babies, International Children ‘s Day, etc.)
Social Insurance on TOTAL salary
Support lunch (80.000 VND/day) and Happy Friday.
12 days of annual leave and 1 day of birthday leave.
Annual Health check-up.
Team building and company trip at 5-stars resort.
Support Grab for work.
Health care insurance for employees and family.
Life Insurance for the employee with indefinite contract.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Khai Thác Và Phân Tích Dữ Liệu CIC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Level 3, HITC Building, 239 Xuan Thuy Str, Cau Giay Dist., Hanoi, Vietnam

