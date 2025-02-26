Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Sherpani Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a motivated Ecommerce Sales Executive to join our team. This role involves managing our Amazon store operations, ensuring smooth order fulfillment, and supporting online sales growth. Key responsibilities include:

• Managing and operating the Amazon Seller Central backend system.

• Creating and processing FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) shipments.

• Handling FBM (Fulfilled by Merchant) orders, including shipping, invoicing, and returns.

• Assisting with other tasks as assigned to support online sales operations.