Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa Nhà Xưởng Tiêu Chuẩn F, Lô Va. 06
- 08
- 10c, Đường số 17, Khu Chế Xuất Tân Thuận, Phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Coordinate with suppliers to monitor shipping schedules and verify shipping documents.
• Review and confirm logistics charges and related fees.
• Maintain close communication with service providers/forwarders to track shipping schedules, customs declarations, and clearance processes.
• Collaborate with the Accounting Department for timely tax payments.
• Support daily operations with service providers to manage goods importation.
• Inspect and verify goods post-customs clearance.
• Arrange local transportation and ensure smooth handover of goods to clients.
• Work closely with Technical Teams and Site Managers to coordinate the delivery of goods to job sites efficiently.
• Manage the claims process for any damaged goods in coordination with relevant parties.
• Report directly to the Procurement Manager.
• Perform other duties as assigned.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Minimum of 5 years
importation
• Strong background in working with forwarders, shipping lines, and customs.
• Strong background in working with forwarders
shipping lines
customs
Tại Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
