Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/03/2025
Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa Nhà Xưởng Tiêu Chuẩn F, Lô Va. 06

- 08

- 10c, Đường số 17, Khu Chế Xuất Tân Thuận, Phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Coordinate with suppliers to monitor shipping schedules and verify shipping documents.
• Review and confirm logistics charges and related fees.
• Maintain close communication with service providers/forwarders to track shipping schedules, customs declarations, and clearance processes.
• Collaborate with the Accounting Department for timely tax payments.
• Support daily operations with service providers to manage goods importation.
• Inspect and verify goods post-customs clearance.
• Arrange local transportation and ensure smooth handover of goods to clients.
• Work closely with Technical Teams and Site Managers to coordinate the delivery of goods to job sites efficiently.
• Manage the claims process for any damaged goods in coordination with relevant parties.
• Report directly to the Procurement Manager.
• Perform other duties as assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Minimum of 5 years of experience in importation and logistics.
• Minimum of 5 years
importation
• Strong background in working with forwarders, shipping lines, and customs.
• Strong background in working with forwarders
shipping lines
customs

Tại Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited

Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 2nd Floor, Standard Factory F, Lot Va. 06-08-10c, Street 17, Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone, Tan Thuan Dong Ward, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

