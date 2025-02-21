Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Coordinate with suppliers to monitor shipping schedules and verify shipping documents.

• Review and confirm logistics charges and related fees.

• Maintain close communication with service providers/forwarders to track shipping schedules, customs declarations, and clearance processes.

• Collaborate with the Accounting Department for timely tax payments.

• Support daily operations with service providers to manage goods importation.

• Inspect and verify goods post-customs clearance.

• Arrange local transportation and ensure smooth handover of goods to clients.

• Work closely with Technical Teams and Site Managers to coordinate the delivery of goods to job sites efficiently.

• Manage the claims process for any damaged goods in coordination with relevant parties.

• Report directly to the Procurement Manager.

• Perform other duties as assigned.