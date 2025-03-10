Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DNV BUSINESS ASSURANCE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 9 Triệu

Mức lương Từ 9 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Tòa nhà CJ, 2Bis - 4 - 6 Lê Thánh Tôn, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Từ 9 Triệu

Telesales & Customer Service (70%)

Conduct outbound calls to potential and existing customers to promote training and certification services.

Handle customer inquiries, provide basic consultation, and follow up on leads with sales team.

Maintain and update customer databases, ensuring accuracy and completeness.

Coordinate with the sales team to identify opportunities and schedule appointments.

Support customer service tasks

Marketing Support (30%)

Assist in executing marketing campaigns and promotional activities.

Support the creation of marketing materials (brochures, email content, social media posts such as Zalo OA, LinkedIn).

Track campaign performance and provide basic reports.

Coordinate with internal teams for event planning and customer engagement initiatives.

Với Mức Lương Từ 9 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

Minimum 1 year of experience in telesales, sales administration, or a related role.

Basic English

Strong customer service mindset with good communication skills.

Good time management and ability to work independently and team work.

Proactive in customer data analysis to identify and generate leads.

If you are a motivated individual looking for a dynamic role in a professional environment, we’d love to hear from you!

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DNV BUSINESS ASSURANCE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Global working environment with opportunities to collaborate with the Regional team.

Gain B2B sales skills enhancement through direct customer interactions.

Hybrid working model – 2 days in the office, 3 days remote.

Incentives based on lead/quotation generation performance.

Opportunity for promotion to a full-time position with additional benefits.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DNV BUSINESS ASSURANCE VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin