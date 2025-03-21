Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SAINT - HONORE ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH SAINT - HONORE ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH SAINT - HONORE ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI

Nhân viên Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAINT - HONORE ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI

Mức lương
20 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Số 5 Xuân Diệu, Quảng An, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, Quận Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

To develop and manage marketing programs in specific channels, support business objectives, lead acquisition, foster customer retention, execute business development, provide sales support, and advance brand building
Responsible:
- Planning digital marketing campaigns, including web, SEO/SEM, email, social media, online ordering links, and display advertising. · Planning and monitor the ongoing company presence on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram,etc,…).
- Website: complete the content of the website, be actively involved in SEO effort (key word, image optimization, etc..).
- Order link : Managing overall and in charge for replying all page activities with daily, weekly, monthly task.
- Centralize the information from clients who request directly from the website for their inquiry about event, wholesale or retails need. · Implementing with event of the month, year, new products post and design, picture, contents and managing overall website.
- Market through various channels and segment databases working with large data sets.
- Develop business cases for marketing programs at the proposal stage and make recommendations on marketing tactics.
- Implementing Loyal card to clients, and update the list, create new program for clients.
- Propose and manage marketing research projects to generate consumer insights in support of improved marketing strategy and communications.
- Partner with creative teams, other internal stakeholders, and external agencies and vendors (compare and select advertising campaign package that need to do advertise for SH).
- Lead the execution of marketing programs from start to finish, driving collaboration with the stakeholders and leveraging the right internal processes.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University degree in Marketing, Business Administration, Economics or related fields.
At least 5 years of experience in Marketing in the F&B industry (or fast-moving consumer goods industry).
Data-driven work, Flexible and creative, Organized and effective management, Customer-focused, Risk management and adaptability to change
MS Office, Proficiency in marketing tools and platforms (Google Analytics, CRM systems, social media platforms, etc.).
Data analysis, planning and evaluating work performance. Good communication, presentation and teamwork skills.
Fluent in English (both written and verbal). Additional language skills are a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAINT - HONORE ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary from 20 million to 30 million, Pay according to ability during interview
Full insurance and union coverage according to labor law
Meal allowance 30.000/day, Tet bonus, monthly tip bonus
12 days annual leave and holidays, Tet according to regulations.Salary increase and promotion according to the company\'s roadmap
Annual health check-up according to company regulations
Working location: Hà Nội - Số 5 Xuân Diệu, Quảng An, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAINT - HONORE ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH SAINT - HONORE ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 5 đường Xuân Diệu, Phường Quảng An, Quận Tây Hồ, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

