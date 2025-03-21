Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SAINT - HONORE ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Số 5 Xuân Diệu, Quảng An, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, Quận Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc

To develop and manage marketing programs in specific channels, support business objectives, lead acquisition, foster customer retention, execute business development, provide sales support, and advance brand building

Responsible:

- Planning digital marketing campaigns, including web, SEO/SEM, email, social media, online ordering links, and display advertising. · Planning and monitor the ongoing company presence on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram,etc,…).

- Website: complete the content of the website, be actively involved in SEO effort (key word, image optimization, etc..).

- Order link : Managing overall and in charge for replying all page activities with daily, weekly, monthly task.

- Centralize the information from clients who request directly from the website for their inquiry about event, wholesale or retails need. · Implementing with event of the month, year, new products post and design, picture, contents and managing overall website.

- Market through various channels and segment databases working with large data sets.

- Develop business cases for marketing programs at the proposal stage and make recommendations on marketing tactics.

- Implementing Loyal card to clients, and update the list, create new program for clients.

- Propose and manage marketing research projects to generate consumer insights in support of improved marketing strategy and communications.

- Partner with creative teams, other internal stakeholders, and external agencies and vendors (compare and select advertising campaign package that need to do advertise for SH).

- Lead the execution of marketing programs from start to finish, driving collaboration with the stakeholders and leveraging the right internal processes.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

University degree in Marketing, Business Administration, Economics or related fields.

At least 5 years of experience in Marketing in the F&B industry (or fast-moving consumer goods industry).

Data-driven work, Flexible and creative, Organized and effective management, Customer-focused, Risk management and adaptability to change

MS Office, Proficiency in marketing tools and platforms (Google Analytics, CRM systems, social media platforms, etc.).

Data analysis, planning and evaluating work performance. Good communication, presentation and teamwork skills.

Fluent in English (both written and verbal). Additional language skills are a plus.

Quyền Lợi

Salary from 20 million to 30 million, Pay according to ability during interview

Full insurance and union coverage according to labor law

Meal allowance 30.000/day, Tet bonus, monthly tip bonus

12 days annual leave and holidays, Tet according to regulations.Salary increase and promotion according to the company\'s roadmap

Annual health check-up according to company regulations

Working location: Hà Nội - Số 5 Xuân Diệu, Quảng An, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

