Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MX CATERERS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH MX CATERERS (VIỆT NAM)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH MX CATERERS (VIỆT NAM)

Nhân viên Marketing

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MX CATERERS (VIỆT NAM)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 16 Nguyễn Trường Tộ,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

MAIN DUTIES
Plan and implement marketing strategies and plans to meet the company objectives. He/She needs to manage all the marketing activities of the assigned brands, with thorough understanding of the market situation/consumer needs and implement strategies/plan alterations as needed. Brings the JCR (Japanese Chain Restaurants) brands to life through creativity and world class execution, and champions the brand values and energy.
JOB DESCRIPTION
Analyze internal & external market research data to understand brand issues and market opportunities.
To develop, plan and execute all branding and marketing plans/programs to achieve a set of business goals and strengthen brand equity
To manage the campaign budget to deliver all the marketing activities, ensure timely evaluation and efficiency against marketing investment
To manage equity communication and ensure consistency on the articulation of equity’s desired image and position including all consumers touch points such as instore design/POP, above-the-line communication, public relationship activities, social media and all owned media platforms
To develop a strong Integrated Marketing Plan with innovative touch points to reach and persuade target consumers with messaging based on brand positioning and strategy
To conduct pre and post evaluation of brand and product performance to generate new product ideas and identify growth drivers of the brand
To collaborate with cross-functions, on development and implementation of marketing programs including portfolio/pricing strategy and menu management, customer loyalty programs, balancing financial objectives and customer satisfaction/feedback
Develop and manage rich & creative social media plans that attract qualified audiences to our owned properties (including Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, YouTube, Zalo).
Collaborate with the Regional Marketing Team to convey brand stories into effective user visual experiences, following with aligned creative expression, brand promise and brand guidelines.
Collaborate with Internal Designer to develop POSMs for promotions and company activities.
Understanding & experience in running multiple A/B testing campaigns to drive traffic to landing pages, social media and other (digital) touchpoints.
Monitor Agency to build out and execute digital tactics including but not limited to paid and social media, SEO, lead nurturing campaigns and landing pages.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proven at least 3-year experience in brand marketing (preferrable F&B, Japanese Food Chains).
Good English in communication and presentation.
Experience with Marketing measurement tools focused on attribution and performance management.
Experience in developing digital marketing strategy, implementation guidelines and (growth) marketing concepts.
Excellent communication (ability to engage and influence people), and presentation skills in English.
Relevant project management experience.
Self-driven with can-do attitude and ability to deliver quality output.
Attention to detail, think /operate strategically, focus and drive for result.
Sharp, creative, energetic, dynamic, pressure adapter and agile player.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MX CATERERS (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefit packages.
Professional development.
Supportive working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MX CATERERS (VIỆT NAM)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH MX CATERERS (VIỆT NAM)

CÔNG TY TNHH MX CATERERS (VIỆT NAM)

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

