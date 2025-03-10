Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MX CATERERS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

MAIN DUTIES

Plan and implement marketing strategies and plans to meet the company objectives. He/She needs to manage all the marketing activities of the assigned brands, with thorough understanding of the market situation/consumer needs and implement strategies/plan alterations as needed. Brings the JCR (Japanese Chain Restaurants) brands to life through creativity and world class execution, and champions the brand values and energy.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Analyze internal & external market research data to understand brand issues and market opportunities.

To develop, plan and execute all branding and marketing plans/programs to achieve a set of business goals and strengthen brand equity

To manage the campaign budget to deliver all the marketing activities, ensure timely evaluation and efficiency against marketing investment

To manage equity communication and ensure consistency on the articulation of equity’s desired image and position including all consumers touch points such as instore design/POP, above-the-line communication, public relationship activities, social media and all owned media platforms

To develop a strong Integrated Marketing Plan with innovative touch points to reach and persuade target consumers with messaging based on brand positioning and strategy

To conduct pre and post evaluation of brand and product performance to generate new product ideas and identify growth drivers of the brand

To collaborate with cross-functions, on development and implementation of marketing programs including portfolio/pricing strategy and menu management, customer loyalty programs, balancing financial objectives and customer satisfaction/feedback

Develop and manage rich & creative social media plans that attract qualified audiences to our owned properties (including Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, YouTube, Zalo).

Collaborate with the Regional Marketing Team to convey brand stories into effective user visual experiences, following with aligned creative expression, brand promise and brand guidelines.

Collaborate with Internal Designer to develop POSMs for promotions and company activities.

Understanding & experience in running multiple A/B testing campaigns to drive traffic to landing pages, social media and other (digital) touchpoints.

Monitor Agency to build out and execute digital tactics including but not limited to paid and social media, SEO, lead nurturing campaigns and landing pages.