Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing JW Marriott Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB SUMMARY

Oversees the functions of Event Management, including the departments of Event Planning, Banquets/Catering, Event Service and Event Technology (Destination Management, if applicable). Position ensures implementation of the brand service strategy and brand initiatives. The position has overall responsibility for executing all property events with a seamless turnover from sales to operations and back to sales. Ensures the team meets the brand’s target customer needs, ensures employee satisfaction, focuses on growing event revenues and maximizes the financial performance of the department.

JOB SPECIFIC TASKS

Managing Event Management Operations and Budgets

• Researches and analyzes new products, pricing and services of competition.

• Works with direct reports to review scheduled events and troubleshoot potential challenges/conflicts.

• Ensures the property is apprised of all groups that will impact property operations.

• Works with culinary team to ensure compliance with food handling and sanitation standards.

• Oversees Event Operations including Banquets, Event Services and Event Technology.

• Oversees event planning team (BEO/Resume writers).

• Ensures meeting space and corresponding heart of the house areas are cleaned and maintained.