Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing JW Marriott Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JW Marriott Hanoi
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/03/2025
Nhân viên Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại JW Marriott Hanoi

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 8 Do Duc Duc Road, Me Tri, South Tu Liem, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

JOB SUMMARY
Oversees the functions of Event Management, including the departments of Event Planning, Banquets/Catering, Event Service and Event Technology (Destination Management, if applicable). Position ensures implementation of the brand service strategy and brand initiatives. The position has overall responsibility for executing all property events with a seamless turnover from sales to operations and back to sales. Ensures the team meets the brand’s target customer needs, ensures employee satisfaction, focuses on growing event revenues and maximizes the financial performance of the department.
JOB SPECIFIC TASKS
Managing Event Management Operations and Budgets
• Researches and analyzes new products, pricing and services of competition.
• Works with direct reports to review scheduled events and troubleshoot potential challenges/conflicts.
• Ensures the property is apprised of all groups that will impact property operations.
• Works with culinary team to ensure compliance with food handling and sanitation standards.
• Oversees Event Operations including Banquets, Event Services and Event Technology.
• Oversees event planning team (BEO/Resume writers).
• Ensures meeting space and corresponding heart of the house areas are cleaned and maintained.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

JW Marriott Hanoi

JW Marriott Hanoi

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 8 Do Duc Duc Road, Me Tri, South Tu Liem, Hanoi

