Tuyển Luật/Pháp lý CÔNG TY TNHH VIVI MUSIC VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 17 Triệu

Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/10/2024

CÔNG TY TNHH VIVI MUSIC VIETNAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/10/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH VIVI MUSIC VIETNAM

Luật/Pháp lý

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Luật/Pháp lý Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VIVI MUSIC VIETNAM

Mức lương
14 - 17 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 67 Hoàng Văn Thái, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, HCM, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Luật/Pháp lý Với Mức Lương 14 - 17 Triệu

Draft, review, advise and negotiate on various types of agreements, and contracts in Vietnamese and English; Manage the deals/contracts to deliver the reports to the Legal Manager or the BOD from time to time; Provide legal advice to BOD and other departments; Carry out necessary procedures to obtain/ update the company’s licenses, and approvals; Resolve disputes cases, mainly on copyright and Company legal issues; Research and update laws relating to the business of the Company; Manage and archive legal documents; update and maintain legal databases; Other tasks as assigned by BOD & Legal Manager.
Draft, review, advise and negotiate on various types of agreements, and contracts in Vietnamese and English;
Manage the deals/contracts to deliver the reports to the Legal Manager or the BOD from time to time;
Provide legal advice to BOD and other departments;
Carry out necessary procedures to obtain/ update the company’s licenses, and approvals;
Resolve disputes cases, mainly on copyright and Company legal issues;
Research and update laws relating to the business of the Company;
Manage and archive legal documents; update and maintain legal databases;
Other tasks as assigned by BOD & Legal Manager.

Với Mức Lương 14 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Having at least Bachelor Degree in Law; Holding Lawyer Certificate or other Law Certificates are an advantage; Experiences: 2-3 years of experience, having experience in the field of copyright would be an advantage; Fluently writing English and Vietnamese; Skills: Legal analysis and writing; Proficiency with MS Office; Strong sense of discretion.
Having at least Bachelor Degree in Law;
Holding Lawyer Certificate or other Law Certificates are an advantage;
Experiences: 2-3 years of experience, having experience in the field of copyright would be an advantage;
Fluently writing English and Vietnamese;
Skills: Legal analysis and writing; Proficiency with MS Office; Strong sense of discretion.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VIVI MUSIC VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiation. Working hour: Monday – Friday from 9:00AM – 6:00 PM; Workplace: The 678, 67 Hoang Van Thai St, Tan Phu Ward, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City; Annual health check; Social Insurance and extra PTI Insurance; Laptop support; Lunch allowance & Parking allowance for working on-site; Company trip, YEP and other activities following Company policy; Occasion-based offerings: Birthday, wedding and maternity; Annual review salary; Annual leave 16 days.
Salary: Negotiation.
Working hour: Monday – Friday from 9:00AM – 6:00 PM;
Workplace: The 678, 67 Hoang Van Thai St, Tan Phu Ward, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City;
Annual health check; Social Insurance and extra PTI Insurance;
Laptop support;
Lunch allowance & Parking allowance for working on-site;
Company trip, YEP and other activities following Company policy;
Occasion-based offerings: Birthday, wedding and maternity;
Annual review salary;
Annual leave 16 days.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VIVI MUSIC VIETNAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH VIVI MUSIC VIETNAM

CÔNG TY TNHH VIVI MUSIC VIETNAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 67 Hoàng Văn Thái, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

