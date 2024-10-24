Tuyển Luật/Pháp lý CÔNG TY TNHH VIVI MUSIC VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 17 Triệu

Mức lương 14 - 17 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 67 Hoàng Văn Thái, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, HCM, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Luật/Pháp lý Với Mức Lương 14 - 17 Triệu

Draft, review, advise and negotiate on various types of agreements, and contracts in Vietnamese and English; Manage the deals/contracts to deliver the reports to the Legal Manager or the BOD from time to time; Provide legal advice to BOD and other departments; Carry out necessary procedures to obtain/ update the company’s licenses, and approvals; Resolve disputes cases, mainly on copyright and Company legal issues; Research and update laws relating to the business of the Company; Manage and archive legal documents; update and maintain legal databases; Other tasks as assigned by BOD & Legal Manager.

Với Mức Lương 14 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Having at least Bachelor Degree in Law; Holding Lawyer Certificate or other Law Certificates are an advantage; Experiences: 2-3 years of experience, having experience in the field of copyright would be an advantage; Fluently writing English and Vietnamese; Skills: Legal analysis and writing; Proficiency with MS Office; Strong sense of discretion.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VIVI MUSIC VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiation. Working hour: Monday – Friday from 9:00AM – 6:00 PM; Workplace: The 678, 67 Hoang Van Thai St, Tan Phu Ward, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City; Annual health check; Social Insurance and extra PTI Insurance; Laptop support; Lunch allowance & Parking allowance for working on-site; Company trip, YEP and other activities following Company policy; Occasion-based offerings: Birthday, wedding and maternity; Annual review salary; Annual leave 16 days.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VIVI MUSIC VIETNAM

