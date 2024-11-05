Tuyển Nhân viên quan hệ khách hàng thu nhập 18 - 22 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

CRM system building and implementation:

Set up workflows to capture data accurately and securely.

Automate CRM processes to reduce manual tasks.

Improve CRM design by exploring and implementing new features.

Create clear, structured reports and dashboards that align with business goals.

Responsible for preparing user training material and guidelines:

Provide support and guidance to colleagues and customers using the CRM, including assisting the training team.

Maintain clear and accessible configuration documentation.

CRM Service escalation support for end-users:

Troubleshoot user and software errors that disrupt efficient interaction between people and the system.

Meet with teams to analyze business trends.

Collaborate with team members to address significant issues.

Data analysis support:

Monitor daily data feed, and verify the accuracy of customer data.

Ensure consistent use of the CRM system and compliance with sales processes.

Communicate changes to the platform and processes.

Maintain CRM data integrity with attention to detail.

Document case resolutions for knowledge sharing.

Work independently while being reliable and team-oriented.

Data standards

Data audits

Data structures

User access rights

Reporting

Experience with HubSpot, Creatio, or similar marketing automation systems is a plus.

Think critically and provide data-driven recommendations.

Exhibit patience with difficult user cases.

Basic English communication skills.

Ngành nghề: Dịch vụ khách hàng, Giáo dục / Đào tạo, CNTT - Phần mềm

Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh