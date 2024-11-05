Tuyển Nhân viên quan hệ khách hàng thu nhập 18 - 22 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Tuyển Nhân viên quan hệ khách hàng thu nhập 18 - 22 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/12/2024
Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English

Mức lương
18 - 22 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 21 Lê Quý Đôn, phường 6, Quận 3, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 18 - 22 Triệu

CRM system building and implementation:
Set up workflows to capture data accurately and securely.
Automate CRM processes to reduce manual tasks.
Improve CRM design by exploring and implementing new features.
Create clear, structured reports and dashboards that align with business goals.
Responsible for preparing user training material and guidelines:
Provide support and guidance to colleagues and customers using the CRM, including assisting the training team.
Maintain clear and accessible configuration documentation.
CRM Service escalation support for end-users:
Troubleshoot user and software errors that disrupt efficient interaction between people and the system.
Meet with teams to analyze business trends.
Collaborate with team members to address significant issues.
Data analysis support:
Monitor daily data feed, and verify the accuracy of customer data.
Ensure consistent use of the CRM system and compliance with sales processes.
Communicate changes to the platform and processes.
Maintain CRM data integrity with attention to detail.
Document case resolutions for knowledge sharing.
Work independently while being reliable and team-oriented.
Data standards
Data audits
Data structures
User access rights
Reporting
Experience with HubSpot, Creatio, or similar marketing automation systems is a plus.
Think critically and provide data-driven recommendations.
Exhibit patience with difficult user cases.
Basic English communication skills.
Ngành nghề: Dịch vụ khách hàng, Giáo dục / Đào tạo, CNTT - Phần mềm
Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

Với Mức Lương 18 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Ensure consistent use of the CRM system and compliance with sales processes.
Communicate changes to the platform and processes.
Maintain CRM data integrity with attention to detail.
Document case resolutions for knowledge sharing.
Work independently while being reliable and team-oriented.
Data standards
Data audits
Data structures
User access rights
Reporting
Experience with HubSpot, Creatio, or similar marketing automation systems is a plus.
Think critically and provide data-driven recommendations.
Exhibit patience with difficult user cases.
Basic English communication skills.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English

Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 21 Lê Quý Đôn, Phường 6, Quận 3, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-quan-he-khach-hang-thu-nhap-18-22-trieu-vnd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job263279
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM THIÊN Ý PHARMA
Tuyển Nhân viên quan hệ khách hàng thu nhập 7 - 15 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM THIÊN Ý PHARMA
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty BHNT Prudential VN - Điểm Tựa Của Bạn tại Tây Ninh
Tuyển Nhân viên quan hệ khách hàng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Tây Ninh
Công ty BHNT Prudential VN - Điểm Tựa Của Bạn tại Tây Ninh
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Tây Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bellsystem24 VietNam
Tuyển Nhân viên quan hệ khách hàng thu nhập 7 - 9 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Bellsystem24 VietNam
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Home Credit Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên quan hệ khách hàng thu nhập 8 - 15 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Home Credit Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bellsystem24 VietNam
Tuyển Nhân viên quan hệ khách hàng thu nhập 6 - 9 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Bellsystem24 VietNam
Hạn nộp: 02/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 6 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bellsystem24 VietNam
Tuyển Nhân viên quan hệ khách hàng thu nhập 12 - 14 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Bellsystem24 VietNam
Hạn nộp: 02/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại và Xuất Nhập Khẩu Nhất Lâm
Tuyển Nhân viên quan hệ khách hàng thu nhập 16 - 20 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty TNHH Thương mại và Xuất Nhập Khẩu Nhất Lâm
Hạn nộp: 02/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 16 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại & Xuất Nhập Khẩu Nhất Lâm - Chi Nhánh Quận 7 Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Nhân viên quan hệ khách hàng thu nhập 16 - 20 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại & Xuất Nhập Khẩu Nhất Lâm - Chi Nhánh Quận 7 Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 02/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 16 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tổng công ty Bảo Việt Nhân Thọ
Tuyển Nhân viên quan hệ khách hàng thu nhập 10 - 20 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nam
Tổng công ty Bảo Việt Nhân Thọ
Hạn nộp: 02/01/2025
Hà Nam Đã hết hạn 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Kim Cương
Tuyển Nhân viên quan hệ khách hàng thu nhập 7 - 10 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Kim Cương
Hạn nộp: 02/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐỨC MINH GIA
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH ĐỨC MINH GIA làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐỨC MINH GIA
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Ô TÔ ĐIỆN THANH XUÂN
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Ô TÔ ĐIỆN THANH XUÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Ô TÔ ĐIỆN THANH XUÂN
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN RICHY GROUP
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN RICHY GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN RICHY GROUP
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần ứng dụng và chuyển giao công nghệ xây dựng
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ điện Công ty cổ phần ứng dụng và chuyển giao công nghệ xây dựng làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần ứng dụng và chuyển giao công nghệ xây dựng
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Hải Phòng Vĩnh Phúc Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM THIÊN Ý PHARMA
Tuyển Nhân viên quan hệ khách hàng thu nhập 7 - 15 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM THIÊN Ý PHARMA
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty BHNT Prudential VN - Điểm Tựa Của Bạn tại Tây Ninh
Tuyển Nhân viên quan hệ khách hàng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Tây Ninh
Công ty BHNT Prudential VN - Điểm Tựa Của Bạn tại Tây Ninh
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Tây Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bellsystem24 VietNam
Tuyển Nhân viên quan hệ khách hàng thu nhập 7 - 9 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Bellsystem24 VietNam
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Home Credit Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên quan hệ khách hàng thu nhập 8 - 15 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Home Credit Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bellsystem24 VietNam
Tuyển Nhân viên quan hệ khách hàng thu nhập 6 - 9 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Bellsystem24 VietNam
Hạn nộp: 02/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 6 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bellsystem24 VietNam
Tuyển Nhân viên quan hệ khách hàng thu nhập 12 - 14 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Bellsystem24 VietNam
Hạn nộp: 02/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại và Xuất Nhập Khẩu Nhất Lâm
Tuyển Nhân viên quan hệ khách hàng thu nhập 16 - 20 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty TNHH Thương mại và Xuất Nhập Khẩu Nhất Lâm
Hạn nộp: 02/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 16 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại & Xuất Nhập Khẩu Nhất Lâm - Chi Nhánh Quận 7 Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Nhân viên quan hệ khách hàng thu nhập 16 - 20 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại & Xuất Nhập Khẩu Nhất Lâm - Chi Nhánh Quận 7 Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 02/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 16 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tổng công ty Bảo Việt Nhân Thọ
Tuyển Nhân viên quan hệ khách hàng thu nhập 10 - 20 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nam
Tổng công ty Bảo Việt Nhân Thọ
Hạn nộp: 02/01/2025
Hà Nam Đã hết hạn 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Kim Cương
Tuyển Nhân viên quan hệ khách hàng thu nhập 7 - 10 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Kim Cương
Hạn nộp: 02/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất