Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EVOL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 900 - 2 USD

Mức lương 900 - 2 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Số 1 Tân Thuận, P.Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương 900 - 2 USD

Working in the backend team to many services using microservices architecture. Such as A nested group structure and use RBAC to control member permission. Admin portal. Asynchronous notification service to push notifications via Firebase, email Membership services include payments, subscriptions account Newsfeed system as a social platform includes: Timeline, Post, Comment, Reaction features... etc EVM-based Dapp integration. Write efficient, testable, maintainable, and scalable code to implement Backend APIs Write documentation, conduct cross-reviews, and provide technical support for junior members. Design solutions and architecture for Beincom’s services

Với Mức Lương 900 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EVOL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive income: $900 – $2200 Based on your work result with normally 2 times review per year. 100% salary during the probation period. Yearly Performance Bonus (up to 3 months) 18 full-paid days off per year. Equipment provided by company support. Lots of room to grow: Great chance to develop your skills and competencies, with proper training and working with many key people from top tech companies and the Beincom Scholarship to sharpen your knowledge. Young, friendly, and respectful environment. Spacious and well-equipped office. Annual vacation at least 1 time per year with full salary. Extra Health insurance, the private premium package (up to 400 million VND in compensation).

RECRUITMENT PROCESS:

Thank you for your interest in joining Beincom! Please submit your application by clicking the ‘Submit Application’ button below. We will respond to you within 1 week of receiving your application. If you do not receive a response after one week, it means your application may not be suitable for this position. (Sometimes we are unable to respond to each application due to the large number of applicants. We greatly appreciate your interest and support.) We will have a brief phone interview first (first round) and an online test (if applicable). If you pass the phone interview and the online test, we will have an in-person interview regarding expertise (second round) If you pass the second round, we will have an in-person interview regarding cultural fit (final round).If you pass the final round, you will undergo a 2-month probation before becoming a full member. If you’re available to start work right away, it would be highly beneficial.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EVOL

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin