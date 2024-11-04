Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EVOL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 900 - 2 USD

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EVOL
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/11/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EVOL

Công nghệ Thông tin

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EVOL

Mức lương
900 - 2 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 1 Tân Thuận, P.Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương 900 - 2 USD

Working in the backend team to many services using microservices architecture. Such as A nested group structure and use RBAC to control member permission. Admin portal. Asynchronous notification service to push notifications via Firebase, email Membership services include payments, subscriptions account Newsfeed system as a social platform includes: Timeline, Post, Comment, Reaction features... etc EVM-based Dapp integration. Write efficient, testable, maintainable, and scalable code to implement Backend APIs Write documentation, conduct cross-reviews, and provide technical support for junior members. Design solutions and architecture for Beincom’s services
Với Mức Lương 900 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have:
Nice to have:
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EVOL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive income: $900 – $2200 Based on your work result with normally 2 times review per year. 100% salary during the probation period. Yearly Performance Bonus (up to 3 months) 18 full-paid days off per year. Equipment provided by company support. Lots of room to grow: Great chance to develop your skills and competencies, with proper training and working with many key people from top tech companies and the Beincom Scholarship to sharpen your knowledge. Young, friendly, and respectful environment. Spacious and well-equipped office. Annual vacation at least 1 time per year with full salary. Extra Health insurance, the private premium package (up to 400 million VND in compensation).
RECRUITMENT PROCESS:
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EVOL

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EVOL

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EVOL

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 1 Tân Thuận, phường Tân Thuận Đông, quận 7

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

