Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa Handico, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Sourcing new partnership opportunities through inbound lead follow-up and outbound sourcing channels. To present the company’s services and products professionally on all communication channels Proactively assess, clarify, and validate partner needs & expectations Onboard new partners Join in creating, execute partner plan, and lead joint-lead generation activities on monthly/quarterly basis Build close relationships at the management level Drive opportunities through partner accounts Develop/manage GTM program budgets Overall, organize valuable enablement trainings to contribute to the growth of company’s success. Manage customer data on CRM system

Sourcing new partnership opportunities through inbound lead follow-up and outbound sourcing channels.

To present the company’s services and products professionally on all communication channels

Proactively assess, clarify, and validate partner needs & expectations

Onboard new partners

Join in creating, execute partner plan, and lead joint-lead generation activities on monthly/quarterly basis

Build close relationships at the management level

Drive opportunities through partner accounts

Develop/manage GTM program budgets

Overall, organize valuable enablement trainings to contribute to the growth of company’s success.

Manage customer data on CRM system

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Fluent in both spoken and written English Very good presentation, negotiating and influencing skill Knowledge of e-commerce industry, segment, partner and account-based marketing is preferable. Working independently with little support Ability to travel regularly Experience in partnership management or account management Hard-working and self-accountable

Fluent in both spoken and written English

Very good presentation, negotiating and influencing skill

Knowledge of e-commerce industry, segment, partner and account-based marketing is preferable.

Working independently with little support

Ability to travel regularly

Experience in partnership management or account management

Hard-working and self-accountable

Having the following skills is an advantage:

Experience in Channel Development/Enablement Experience working / living in cross culture, international environments Experience in agency, technology sales

Experience in Channel Development/Enablement

Experience working / living in cross culture, international environments

Experience in agency, technology sales

Tại Công Ty SmartOSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary package Onsite opportunity in Australia, Europe, US Salary review twice a year Flexible working hour (between 7:30am – 7:30pm on staff’s preference) Premium health care Working in one of the largest eCommerce agencies in Asia Pacific – professional English environment Free English, Japanese and professional training packages Firm’s Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc. Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.

Attractive salary package

Onsite opportunity in Australia, Europe, US

Salary review twice a year

Flexible working hour (between 7:30am – 7:30pm on staff’s preference)

Premium health care

Working in one of the largest eCommerce agencies in Asia Pacific – professional English environment

Free English, Japanese and professional training packages

Firm’s Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development

Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam

Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.

Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty SmartOSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin