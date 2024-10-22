Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Tại Công Ty SmartOSC
- Hà Nội: Tòa Handico, Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Sourcing new partnership opportunities through inbound lead follow-up and outbound sourcing channels.
To present the company’s services and products professionally on all communication channels
Proactively assess, clarify, and validate partner needs & expectations
Onboard new partners
Join in creating, execute partner plan, and lead joint-lead generation activities on monthly/quarterly basis
Build close relationships at the management level
Drive opportunities through partner accounts
Develop/manage GTM program budgets
Overall, organize valuable enablement trainings to contribute to the growth of company’s success.
Manage customer data on CRM system
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Fluent in both spoken and written English
Very good presentation, negotiating and influencing skill
Knowledge of e-commerce industry, segment, partner and account-based marketing is preferable.
Working independently with little support
Ability to travel regularly
Experience in partnership management or account management
Hard-working and self-accountable
Having the following skills is an advantage:
Experience in Channel Development/Enablement Experience working / living in cross culture, international environments Experience in agency, technology sales
Experience in Channel Development/Enablement
Experience working / living in cross culture, international environments
Experience in agency, technology sales
Tại Công Ty SmartOSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary package
Onsite opportunity in Australia, Europe, US
Salary review twice a year
Flexible working hour (between 7:30am – 7:30pm on staff’s preference)
Premium health care
Working in one of the largest eCommerce agencies in Asia Pacific – professional English environment
Free English, Japanese and professional training packages
Firm’s Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development
Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam
Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.
Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty SmartOSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
