Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty SmartOSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/11/2024
Công Ty SmartOSC

Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Tại Công Ty SmartOSC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa Handico, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Sourcing new partnership opportunities through inbound lead follow-up and outbound sourcing channels. To present the company’s services and products professionally on all communication channels Proactively assess, clarify, and validate partner needs & expectations Onboard new partners Join in creating, execute partner plan, and lead joint-lead generation activities on monthly/quarterly basis Build close relationships at the management level Drive opportunities through partner accounts Develop/manage GTM program budgets Overall, organize valuable enablement trainings to contribute to the growth of company’s success. Manage customer data on CRM system
Sourcing new partnership opportunities through inbound lead follow-up and outbound sourcing channels.
To present the company’s services and products professionally on all communication channels
Proactively assess, clarify, and validate partner needs & expectations
Onboard new partners
Join in creating, execute partner plan, and lead joint-lead generation activities on monthly/quarterly basis
Build close relationships at the management level
Drive opportunities through partner accounts
Develop/manage GTM program budgets
Overall, organize valuable enablement trainings to contribute to the growth of company’s success.
Manage customer data on CRM system

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Fluent in both spoken and written English Very good presentation, negotiating and influencing skill Knowledge of e-commerce industry, segment, partner and account-based marketing is preferable. Working independently with little support Ability to travel regularly Experience in partnership management or account management Hard-working and self-accountable
Fluent in both spoken and written English
Very good presentation, negotiating and influencing skill
Knowledge of e-commerce industry, segment, partner and account-based marketing is preferable.
Working independently with little support
Ability to travel regularly
Experience in partnership management or account management
Hard-working and self-accountable
Having the following skills is an advantage:
Experience in Channel Development/Enablement Experience working / living in cross culture, international environments Experience in agency, technology sales
Experience in Channel Development/Enablement
Experience working / living in cross culture, international environments
Experience in agency, technology sales

Tại Công Ty SmartOSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary package Onsite opportunity in Australia, Europe, US Salary review twice a year Flexible working hour (between 7:30am – 7:30pm on staff’s preference) Premium health care Working in one of the largest eCommerce agencies in Asia Pacific – professional English environment Free English, Japanese and professional training packages Firm’s Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc. Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.
Attractive salary package
Onsite opportunity in Australia, Europe, US
Salary review twice a year
Flexible working hour (between 7:30am – 7:30pm on staff’s preference)
Premium health care
Working in one of the largest eCommerce agencies in Asia Pacific – professional English environment
Free English, Japanese and professional training packages
Firm’s Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development
Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam
Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.
Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty SmartOSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty SmartOSC

Công Ty SmartOSC

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: TP.HCM Văn phòng: Tầng 2, Tháp Tuổi Trẻ, 60A Hoàng Văn Thụ, Phường 9, Quận Phú Nhuận, TP.HCM/ Đà Nẵng Văn phòng: 31 Đường Trần Phú, Quận Hải Châu, Thành phố Đà Nẵng / Trụ sở chính: Handico Tower, Đường Phạm Hùng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

