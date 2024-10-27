Tuyển Partnership thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 17 - 19 Đường số 8, KP4, Phường An Phú, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Creator/ Publisher Management: - Search for, build, and manage a network of Publishers (KOLs/KOCs, influencers) and Affiliates on TikTok. - Recruit and develop e-commerce creators, focusing on sales metrics such as GMV and conversion rates. - Gather and analyze creator data, assess business performance, and offer strategic solutions based on deep analysis.

E-commerce: - Conduct research on target customers and products to grow the Affiliate channel. - Manage the Affiliate product strategy, optimizing the product pool to ensure both quality and quantity of key products. - Drive product campaigns and build creator trust through engaging product strategies.

Affiliate Campaigns: - Design and execute creator activation programs to meet sales goals across different verticals. - Plan promotional campaigns through TikTok Affiliate Partners. - Collaborate with the Commercial and Execution Teams to develop media campaigns that support Affiliate growth. - Provide strategic support to achieve targets such as GMV, conversion rates, product assortment, and creator numbers on the Affiliate platform.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, E-commerce, or a related field.

- 1+ years of experience in Affiliate Marketing, E-commerce, or Influencer Marketing.

- Strong knowledge of e-commerce platforms and affiliate TikTok trends.

- Proven ability to manage and develop relationships with KOLs/KOCs and influencers.

- Excellent data analysis skills, with the ability to turn insights into actionable strategies.

- Experience in managing product strategies and promotional campaigns.

- Proficient in project management and familiar with tools like TikTok Business/TikTok Seller, Affiliate platforms, etc..

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH INTERCONTINENTAL ENTERTAINMENT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

– Fast-paced environment

- Attractive income

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH INTERCONTINENTAL ENTERTAINMENT

