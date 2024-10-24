Tuyển Tài chính/Ngân hàng/Bảo hiểm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CUỘC SỐNG MỚI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 4, Tòa nhà Broadway E, số 2 đường Bertrand Russell, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Tài chính/Ngân hàng/Bảo hiểm Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu

Prepare forecasts & annual budget, and build up financial model for projects Track and analyze monthly/ yearly financial statements and budget variance analysis. Provide and analyze management accounting information required for management decisions. Cross-department communication and coordination, project planning and execution (including system and workflow optimization) Translate documents from Vietnamese to English and vise versa (if any) Other work assigned by Supervisor.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Work experience at least 02 years as a Finance analyst, auditor, senior accountant or similar role. Fluent at Chinese (HSK4) OR English (BI Intermediate level / Ielts 5.0). Good knowledge of accounting. Advanced MS Office skills. Organizational and time-management skills Attention to detail, with an ability to spot numerical errors BSc degree in Finance or Accounting. Education : University degree

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CUỘC SỐNG MỚI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Healthcare: annual health check, insurance according to Labor Law and extra health insurance package. Allowance Training Travel Annual leave Salary review annually or on excellent performance. Year end bonus due to business and work performance. Working Environment: professional and international standards working environment suited for hardworking, team collaboration so you can unleash your full potential.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CUỘC SỐNG MỚI

