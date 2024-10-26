Tuyển Phân Tích Tài Chính thu nhập 20 - 25 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CUỘC SỐNG MỚI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CUỘC SỐNG MỚI

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CUỘC SỐNG MỚI

Mức lương
20 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 4, Tòa nhà Broadway E, số 2 đường Bertrand Russell, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu

Prepare forecasts & annual budget, and build up financial model for projects Track and analyze monthly/ yearly financial statements and budget variance analysis. Provide and analyze management accounting information required for management decisions. Cross-department communication and coordination, project planning and execution (including system and workflow optimization) Translate documents from Vietnamese to English and vise versa (if any) Other work assigned by Supervisor.
Prepare forecasts & annual budget, and build up financial model for projects
Track and analyze monthly/ yearly financial statements and budget variance analysis.
Provide and analyze management accounting information required for management decisions.
Cross-department communication and coordination, project planning and execution (including system and workflow optimization)
Translate documents from Vietnamese to English and vise versa (if any)
Other work assigned by Supervisor.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Work experience at least 02 years as a Finance analyst, auditor, senior accountant or similar role. Fluent at Chinese (HSK4) OR English (BI Intermediate level / Ielts 5.0). Good knowledge of accounting. Advanced MS Office skills. Organizational and time-management skills Attention to detail, with an ability to spot numerical errors BSc degree in Finance or Accounting. Education : University degree
Work experience at least 02 years as a Finance analyst, auditor, senior accountant or similar role.
Fluent at Chinese (HSK4) OR English (BI Intermediate level / Ielts 5.0).
Good knowledge of accounting.
Advanced MS Office skills.
Organizational and time-management skills
Attention to detail, with an ability to spot numerical errors
BSc degree in Finance or Accounting.
Education : University degree

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CUỘC SỐNG MỚI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Healthcare: annual health check, insurance according to Labor Law and extra health insurance package. Allowance Training Travel Annual leave Salary review annually or on excellent performance. Year end bonus due to business and work performance. Working Environment: professional and international standards working environment suited for hardworking, team collaboration so you can unleash your full potential.
Healthcare: annual health check, insurance according to Labor Law and extra health insurance package.
Allowance
Training
Travel
Annual leave
Salary review annually or on excellent performance.
Year end bonus due to business and work performance.
Working Environment: professional and international standards working environment suited for hardworking, team collaboration so you can unleash your full potential.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CUỘC SỐNG MỚI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CUỘC SỐNG MỚI

CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CUỘC SỐNG MỚI

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 4, Tòa nhà Broadway E, số 2 đường Bertrand Russell, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

