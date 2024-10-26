Tuyển Phân Tích Tài Chính thu nhập 20 - 25 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CUỘC SỐNG MỚI
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 4, Tòa nhà Broadway E, số 2 đường Bertrand Russell, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu
Prepare forecasts & annual budget, and build up financial model for projects
Track and analyze monthly/ yearly financial statements and budget variance analysis.
Provide and analyze management accounting information required for management decisions.
Cross-department communication and coordination, project planning and execution (including system and workflow optimization)
Translate documents from Vietnamese to English and vise versa (if any)
Other work assigned by Supervisor.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Work experience at least 02 years as a Finance analyst, auditor, senior accountant or similar role.
Fluent at Chinese (HSK4) OR English (BI Intermediate level / Ielts 5.0).
Good knowledge of accounting.
Advanced MS Office skills.
Organizational and time-management skills
Attention to detail, with an ability to spot numerical errors
BSc degree in Finance or Accounting.
Education : University degree
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CUỘC SỐNG MỚI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Healthcare: annual health check, insurance according to Labor Law and extra health insurance package.
Allowance
Training
Travel
Annual leave
Salary review annually or on excellent performance.
Year end bonus due to business and work performance.
Working Environment: professional and international standards working environment suited for hardworking, team collaboration so you can unleash your full potential.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CUỘC SỐNG MỚI
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
