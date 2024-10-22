Tuyển Văn hoá/Nghệ thuật/Khoa học Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Văn hoá/Nghệ thuật/Khoa học Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Capture and produce short videos and images for advertising campaigns, livestreams, and product reviews.

• Design creative teasers to generate interest for upcoming livestreams.

• Collaborate with the livestream and marketing teams to ensure visual content aligns with the brand message.

• Perform basic post-production editing, including trimming, color correction, and adding simple effects to videos.

• Stay updated on TikTok and social media trends to create engaging and relevant content.

• Ensure all visual materials and videos are optimized for social media channels and advertising platforms

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

> 1 year of experience in photography, videography, or digital content production. Proficient in video and photo editing software such as Adobe Premiere, Final Cut Pro, Photoshop, or similar. Experience in producing content for TikTok or social media platforms is a plus. Ability to work independently and creatively while collaborating effectively with cross-functional teams. Strong aesthetic sense and ability to turn creative ideas into practical outputs. Familiarity with professional camera equipment, video editing tools, and post-production software

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● 13th month salary and performance bonus based on business situation.

● 100% salary on probation.

● Training or sharing from experts.

● High quality products and good deal

