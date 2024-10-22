Tuyển Văn hoá/Nghệ thuật/Khoa học Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/11/2024
Văn hoá/Nghệ thuật/Khoa học

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Văn hoá/Nghệ thuật/Khoa học Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Capture and produce short videos and images for advertising campaigns, livestreams, and product reviews.
• Design creative teasers to generate interest for upcoming livestreams.
• Collaborate with the livestream and marketing teams to ensure visual content aligns with the brand message.
• Perform basic post-production editing, including trimming, color correction, and adding simple effects to videos.
• Stay updated on TikTok and social media trends to create engaging and relevant content.
• Ensure all visual materials and videos are optimized for social media channels and advertising platforms

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

> 1 year of experience in photography, videography, or digital content production. Proficient in video and photo editing software such as Adobe Premiere, Final Cut Pro, Photoshop, or similar. Experience in producing content for TikTok or social media platforms is a plus. Ability to work independently and creatively while collaborating effectively with cross-functional teams. Strong aesthetic sense and ability to turn creative ideas into practical outputs. Familiarity with professional camera equipment, video editing tools, and post-production software
> 1 year of experience in photography, videography, or digital content production.
Proficient in video and photo editing software such as Adobe Premiere, Final Cut Pro, Photoshop, or similar.
Experience in producing content for TikTok or social media platforms is a plus.
Ability to work independently and creatively while collaborating effectively with cross-functional teams.
Strong aesthetic sense and ability to turn creative ideas into practical outputs.
Familiarity with professional camera equipment, video editing tools, and post-production software

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● 13th month salary and performance bonus based on business situation.
● 100% salary on probation.
● Training or sharing from experts.
● High quality products and good deal

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà Center Building, khu phức hợp Hapulico, số 85 đường Vũ Trọng Phụng, Phường Thanh Xuân Trung, Quận Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

