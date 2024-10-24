Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 12 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 12 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Số 18 ngõ 165 Cầu Giấy, Dịch Vọng, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Đến 12 Triệu

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with the development team to design, develop, and maintain web applications using PHP Symfony framework. Assist in implementing new features, bug fixes, and updates in the existing codebase. Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code following best practices. Participate in code reviews, testing, and deployment of the application. Work with MySQL databases for data management and storage solutions. Contribute to improving the performance and scalability of applications. Learn and integrate third-party APIs as required. Stay updated with the latest trends and best practices in PHP, Symfony, and web development.

Location: Level 12A, Song Da Cau Giay Building, 18/165 Cau Giay Street, Cau Giay District, Hanoi, Vietnam

Location:

Working Hours: 09:00 AM - 06:00 PM, Monday to Friday; remote on Wednesdays

Working Hours:

Với Mức Lương Đến 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must-haves:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field. Basic knowledge of PHP and experience with Symfony framework (knowledge from coursework, personal projects, or internships). Familiarity with HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and RESTFUL APIs. Understanding of relational databases such as MySQL. Basic knowledge of version control systems such as Git. Good problem-solving skills and a willingness to learn. Strong communication and teamwork skills. Good communication skills in English.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary & Allowances:

Salary: Income up to 12.000.000 VND/ month. 13th-month salary + end-of-year performance bonus. Lunch allowance: 500,000 VND/month. Holiday bonuses (April 30 & May 1, September 2, etc.). Paid leave: 12 days of annual leave. Health: Social insurance, health insurance, annual health check-up. Recreation: Annual company trips, and quarterly team-building activities. Laptop, monitor, and necessary equipment for work.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam

