Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 12 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/11/2024
Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam

IT phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam

Mức lương
Đến 12 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Số 18 ngõ 165 Cầu Giấy, Dịch Vọng, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Đến 12 Triệu

Responsibilities:
Collaborate with the development team to design, develop, and maintain web applications using PHP Symfony framework. Assist in implementing new features, bug fixes, and updates in the existing codebase. Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code following best practices. Participate in code reviews, testing, and deployment of the application. Work with MySQL databases for data management and storage solutions. Contribute to improving the performance and scalability of applications. Learn and integrate third-party APIs as required. Stay updated with the latest trends and best practices in PHP, Symfony, and web development.
Collaborate with the development team to design, develop, and maintain web applications using PHP Symfony framework.
PHP Symfony
Assist in implementing new features, bug fixes, and updates in the existing codebase.
Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code following best practices.
Participate in code reviews, testing, and deployment of the application.
Work with MySQL databases for data management and storage solutions.
MySQL
Contribute to improving the performance and scalability of applications.
Learn and integrate third-party APIs as required.
Stay updated with the latest trends and best practices in PHP, Symfony, and web development.
PHP
Symfony
Location: Level 12A, Song Da Cau Giay Building, 18/165 Cau Giay Street, Cau Giay District, Hanoi, Vietnam
Location:
Working Hours: 09:00 AM - 06:00 PM, Monday to Friday; remote on Wednesdays
Working Hours:

Với Mức Lương Đến 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must-haves:
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field. Basic knowledge of PHP and experience with Symfony framework (knowledge from coursework, personal projects, or internships). Familiarity with HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and RESTFUL APIs. Understanding of relational databases such as MySQL. Basic knowledge of version control systems such as Git. Good problem-solving skills and a willingness to learn. Strong communication and teamwork skills. Good communication skills in English.
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
Basic knowledge of PHP and experience with Symfony framework (knowledge from coursework, personal projects, or internships).
PHP
Symfony framework
Familiarity with HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and RESTFUL APIs.
HTML
CSS
JavaScript
RESTFUL APIs
Understanding of relational databases such as MySQL.
MySQL
Basic knowledge of version control systems such as Git.
Git
Good problem-solving skills and a willingness to learn.
Strong communication and teamwork skills.
Good communication skills in English.
Great-to-haves:
Basic knowledge of front-end frameworks such as React, Vue.js, or Angular. Experience with Docker. Experience with cloud services such as AWS or Azure.
Basic knowledge of front-end frameworks such as React, Vue.js, or Angular.
Experience with Docker.
Docker
Experience with cloud services such as AWS or Azure.
AWS
Azure

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary & Allowances:
Salary: Income up to 12.000.000 VND/ month. 13th-month salary + end-of-year performance bonus. Lunch allowance: 500,000 VND/month. Holiday bonuses (April 30 & May 1, September 2, etc.). Paid leave: 12 days of annual leave. Health: Social insurance, health insurance, annual health check-up. Recreation: Annual company trips, and quarterly team-building activities. Laptop, monitor, and necessary equipment for work.
Salary: Income up to 12.000.000 VND/ month.
up to 12.000.000 VND/ month
13th-month salary + end-of-year performance bonus.
Lunch allowance: 500,000 VND/month.
Holiday bonuses (April 30 & May 1, September 2, etc.).
Paid leave: 12 days of annual leave.
Health: Social insurance, health insurance, annual health check-up.
Recreation: Annual company trips, and quarterly team-building activities.
Laptop, monitor, and necessary equipment for work.
Career Growth Opportunities:
Annual salary reviews and defined promotion pathways. Diverse options for career advancement. Sponsorship for advanced training and professional skill enhancement.
Annual salary reviews and defined promotion pathways.
Diverse options for career advancement.
Sponsorship for advanced training and professional skill enhancement.
Working Environment:
Open workspace. A vibrant and dynamic work atmosphere. Language classes: English, Dutch, etc. Clubs: badminton, soccer, pickleball, esports, etc
Open workspace.
A vibrant and dynamic work atmosphere.
Language classes: English, Dutch, etc.
Clubs: badminton, soccer, pickleball, esports, etc

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam

Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà Sông Đà, số 18 ngõ 165 đường Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy

