Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG TCOM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG TCOM
Mức lương
Từ 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: 165 Thai Ha, Lang Ha, Dong Da, Ha Noi, Đống Đa
Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Từ 25 Triệu
Coordinate your task with team members in Vietnam.
Write awesome PHP code, unit testing and cross review code.
Report and update your working progress on to your supervisor.
Attend an interesting seminar/presentation about technologies or soft skills provided by your co-workers. Or you can give your own seminar/presentation.
Với Mức Lương Từ 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Passion for best design and coding practices and a desire to develop new bold ideas.
Experience and familiar with at least one MVC framework (such as Laravel, FuelPHP, CakePHP Framework etc. for 3+ years).
Experience about HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery and responsive websites.
Good researching skill.
Good object oriented knowledge.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG TCOM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
SALARY: 1000 USD
Bonus: 13th month salary.
Salary and position is reviewed 2 times a year based on employee's performance.
Working time: Monday to Friday (8:30 - 17:30). Overtime working is minimized. Working overtime (if any)will be paid following Vietnam labor policy
12 days annual leave + extra public holiday.
Lunch allowances.
Pay for gasoline from home to office.
General company activities (birthday party, company trip...).
Company health insurance.
Working in an international environment.
Career growth opportunities.
Chance to learn Japanese and work overseas.
Other benefits and incentives following Labor Code and Social Insurance Laws.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG TCOM
