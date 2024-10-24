Tuyển Presales Engineer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

JOB DESCRIPTION

The Presales Engineer will be responsible for consulting and presales activities for Huawei Products and Solutions. Current status survey and understanding customer needs. Consult the sales team to complete bidding documents. Join or lead the meeting and present the network infrastructure solution design to customers. Build solution architecture, detailed equipment list, review and response of RFI/RFP documents. Research products and solutions of Huawei Work with vendors to deliver solutions to customers. Product/solution training for the sales team.

REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor‘s degree in computer engineering, Computer science, Telecommunications Electronics, or any related fields. At least 3 years experience in infrastructure Delivery Engineering, good understanding of network architectures and solutions. Experience with routing/switching, wireless LAN controller, and software-defined Network ( SDN). Having CCNP/CCNP Security/JNCIP certificate is an advantage. English skills (reading and understanding specialized documents, good communication skills).

BENEFITS

Attractive salary Up to 15 months salary/year Benefit package of more than 9 million/year on holidays, Tet, Group‘s birthday... Benefit under Vietnamese labor legislation (social & health insurance, annual leave, working conditions, etc.) CMC Care health insurance Leave: 12 days/year + 1 day off with salary on your birthday Participate in professional and technical training programs from basic to advanced. 100% sponsorship of costs for participating in courses, international IT certification exams Provided device Young, dynamic, and professional environment Participate in Team building and diverse cultural activities Working day: Mon - Fri (Off Sat & Sun)

