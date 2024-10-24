Tuyển Presales Engineer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Tuyển Presales Engineer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/11/2024
Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Đường 19, KCX Tân Thuận, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

JOB DESCRIPTION
The Presales Engineer will be responsible for consulting and presales activities for Huawei Products and Solutions. Current status survey and understanding customer needs. Consult the sales team to complete bidding documents. Join or lead the meeting and present the network infrastructure solution design to customers. Build solution architecture, detailed equipment list, review and response of RFI/RFP documents. Research products and solutions of Huawei Work with vendors to deliver solutions to customers. Product/solution training for the sales team.
The Presales Engineer will be responsible for consulting and presales activities for Huawei Products and Solutions.
Current status survey and understanding customer needs.
Consult the sales team to complete bidding documents.
Join or lead the meeting and present the network infrastructure solution design to customers.
Build solution architecture, detailed equipment list, review and response of RFI/RFP documents.
Research products and solutions of Huawei
Work with vendors to deliver solutions to customers.
Product/solution training for the sales team.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

REQUIREMENTS
Bachelor‘s degree in computer engineering, Computer science, Telecommunications Electronics, or any related fields. At least 3 years experience in infrastructure Delivery Engineering, good understanding of network architectures and solutions. Experience with routing/switching, wireless LAN controller, and software-defined Network ( SDN). Having CCNP/CCNP Security/JNCIP certificate is an advantage. English skills (reading and understanding specialized documents, good communication skills).
Bachelor‘s degree in computer engineering, Computer science, Telecommunications Electronics, or any related fields.
At least 3 years experience in infrastructure Delivery Engineering, good understanding of network architectures and solutions.
Experience with routing/switching, wireless LAN controller, and software-defined Network ( SDN).
Having CCNP/CCNP Security/JNCIP certificate is an advantage.
English skills (reading and understanding specialized documents, good communication skills).

Tại Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

BENEFITS
Attractive salary Up to 15 months salary/year Benefit package of more than 9 million/year on holidays, Tet, Group‘s birthday... Benefit under Vietnamese labor legislation (social & health insurance, annual leave, working conditions, etc.) CMC Care health insurance Leave: 12 days/year + 1 day off with salary on your birthday Participate in professional and technical training programs from basic to advanced. 100% sponsorship of costs for participating in courses, international IT certification exams Provided device Young, dynamic, and professional environment Participate in Team building and diverse cultural activities Working day: Mon - Fri (Off Sat & Sun)
Attractive salary
Up to 15 months salary/year
Benefit package of more than 9 million/year on holidays, Tet, Group‘s birthday...
Benefit under Vietnamese labor legislation (social & health insurance, annual leave, working conditions, etc.)
CMC Care health insurance
Leave: 12 days/year + 1 day off with salary on your birthday
Participate in professional and technical training programs from basic to advanced. 100% sponsorship of costs for participating in courses, international IT certification exams
Provided device
Young, dynamic, and professional environment
Participate in Team building and diverse cultural activities
Working day: Mon - Fri (Off Sat & Sun)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC

Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 14 & 16, tòa nhà CMC, Duy Tân, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-presales-engineer-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job228632
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty CP Dược Phẩm Thái Minh Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Dược Phẩm Thái Minh Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IIG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IIG VIỆT NAM
1 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Biên tập viên CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VẺ ĐẸP TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VẺ ĐẸP TOÀN CẦU
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH NEMOS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NEMOS VIỆT NAM
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC SẠCH KHÍ XANH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC SẠCH KHÍ XANH
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên văn phòng CÔNG TY TNHH MIK MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MIK MEDIA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển SEO Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Thương Mại Quốc Tế FUJI LUXURY GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 20 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Thương Mại Quốc Tế FUJI LUXURY GROUP
11 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH NGỌC LINH GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NGỌC LINH GROUP
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Marketing Công ty cổ phần PharmaDi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần PharmaDi
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám sát thi công nội thất CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NỘI THẤT TAM HÒA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NỘI THẤT TAM HÒA
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER
18 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý kinh doanh Admicro (Công ty CP VCCorp) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Admicro (Công ty CP VCCorp)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng ca Công ty Cổ Phần V Lotus Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần V Lotus Holdings
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HWIN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HWIN
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 14 Triệu CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP
9 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ Công Ty Tnhh Thương Mại Và Sản Xuất Ntd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu Công Ty Tnhh Thương Mại Và Sản Xuất Ntd
8 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LYNKID làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LYNKID
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YẾN SÀO NHA TRANG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YẾN SÀO NHA TRANG
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Marketing Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Physcode Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Physcode Việt
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh GUGU Hair làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu GUGU Hair
6 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU VÀ SẢN XUẤT KAMA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU VÀ SẢN XUẤT KAMA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Handan làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Handan
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán bán hàng Công ty TNHH May thời trang Nam Phương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công ty TNHH May thời trang Nam Phương
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG AMICO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG AMICO
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ OMMANIX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ OMMANIX
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Hệ Thống Đào Tạo CNTT Quốc Tế Bachkhoa-Aptech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Hệ Thống Đào Tạo CNTT Quốc Tế Bachkhoa-Aptech
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH HELLO ASIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH HELLO ASIA
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Game Tester JOYBIT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu JOYBIT
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KOSEI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KOSEI VIỆT NAM
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Truyền thông nội bộ Công ty Cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông Số làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông Số
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm