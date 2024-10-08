Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Tại Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 40 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Thảo Điền, quận 2, Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Define purchase requisitions needs and relevant criteria.
Market research, get quotes, and negotiate prices, check the quality, evaluate to get the most suitable suppliers.
Issue requests/PR for quotations/bid following Procurement Procedure.
Analyze, evaluate and select vendors based on criteria evaluation. Conduct due diligence and reference checks to verify the credibility and reliability of vendors.
Make contracts/purchasing orders and send them to suppliers.
Follow up on purchasing orders & procurement plan progress.
Monitor inventory and ensure availability of the material in case of emergencies.
Reconcile liabilities with suppliers and make payment requests.
Report procurement plans to the manager on a monthly basis.
Other tasks if required by the Manager
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
University Degree/College in related fields
At least 4 years of experience in the same position.
Proficient English skills are a plus
Fast learner, independent, passionate about purchasing
Strong research and organizational skills.
Strong negotiation and communication skills
Good time and task management skills.
Have excellent planning and reporting skills.
Outstanding problem-solving, and analytical/ observation skills.
Self-motivated with a results-driven approach
Exceptional Knowledge of products, the purchasing process
Tại Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Good working knowledge of MS Office, and the ability to quickly adapt and work with new software
Ability to deal with multi-functional tasks and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.
Proactive and understanding of the necessity of making things right the first time.
Be able to work under pressure, and be willing to take responsibility.
Eager-to-learn, passionate, and thriving people
Honesty, humility, integrity, respect for others
Good teamwork and collaboration skills
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
