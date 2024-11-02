Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Haravan làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Haravan
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/12/2024
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Haravan

Công nghệ Thông tin

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Haravan

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 6, 182 Lê Đại Hành, P15,, Quận 11

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and enhance the multi-channel sales chat product for both web and mobile platforms, ensuring alignment with customer needs and business goals. Incorporate feature requests into the product roadmap and adjust priorities as business needs evolve. Groom and prioritize the product backlog, ensuring items are well-defined and ready for development. Develop detailed user stories and define acceptance criteria to guide the development team. Write and execute acceptance tests to maintain high product quality. Plan and coordinate product releases and upgrades, ensuring smooth delivery to users. Monitor and measure key product metrics, including user adoption, retention rate, and overall product performance. Analyze product performance data, generate reports, and provide actionable insights to improve product usage and customer satisfaction. Work closely with the development team to follow the progress of work and address production issues during sprints. Interview and analyze the preferences and requests of end users, using feedback to inform product decisions. Drive user adoption and retention strategies, ensuring that the product delivers continuous value to users and meets engagement goals.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, IT, or Design. At least 1 year of experience as a Product Owner or Business Analyst (BA). Candidates transitioning from roles such as UX Design, Tech, or Quality Control (QC) who are eager to move into Product Ownership are encouraged to apply. Strong understanding of Agile methodologies and the product development lifecycle. Passionate about product management, social commerce, and e-commerce. Excellent communication and collaboration skills. Strong analytical thinking and problem-solving abilities. Eagerness to learn and adapt in a fast-paced environment. Ability to effectively manage conflicting stakeholder needs. Experience with product metrics analysis and familiarity with tools used for measuring adoption and retention rates. Preferred experience with products involving Facebook/Messenger, chatbots, livestreams, or CRM systems.
Tại Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Haravan Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits. Opportunities for career growth in a dynamic, fast-growing company. A friendly and collaborative work environment. Work on impactful products that shape the future of social commerce.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Haravan

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Haravan

Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Haravan

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 6, số 182, đường Lê Đại Hành, phường 15, quận 11, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

