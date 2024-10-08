Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 0 Triệu

Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 0 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS SOLUTIONS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/10/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS SOLUTIONS

IT phần mềm

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS SOLUTIONS

Mức lương
Đến 0 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 197 Đại La, Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Đến 0 Triệu

Translate product vision into product features, and prioritize them into product roadmap; Deliver product features to the market by executing the full, end-to-end feature cycle: ideating, researching (market and competitors), prototyping, requirement gathering, development, launching, and analytics; Collaborate closely with PMO, engineering, marketing, and sales teams on the process above.
Translate product vision into product features, and prioritize them into product roadmap;
vision
features
roadmap;
Deliver product features to the market by executing the full, end-to-end feature cycle: ideating, researching (market and competitors), prototyping, requirement gathering, development, launching, and analytics;
end-to-end feature cycle
Collaborate closely with PMO, engineering, marketing, and sales teams on the process above.

Với Mức Lương Đến 0 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

4+ years of related experience is required; Bachelor’s degree in business or engineering; Product mindset, experience in product companies; Experience in data-driven decision-making; Good understanding of software development lifecycle and Agile; Strong Business Analysis skills and hands-on experience in UI/UX design; Writing and editing skills, good English communication.
4+ years of related experience is required;
Bachelor’s degree in business or engineering;
Product mindset, experience in product companies;
Experience in data-driven decision-making;
Good understanding of software development lifecycle and Agile;
Strong Business Analysis skills and hands-on experience in UI/UX design;
Writing and editing skills, good English communication.
Bonus points
Experience in healthcare products; UI/UX and marketing skills.
Experience in healthcare products;
UI/UX and marketing skills.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS SOLUTIONS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits
Salary: Upto 3,000 USD 14 days PTO Catered Team Events and Outings Training opportunities PTI accident and health care insurance, annual health examination Global company, with the chance to come to work in the US and EU
Salary: Upto 3,000 USD
14 days PTO
Catered Team Events and Outings
Training opportunities
PTI accident and health care insurance, annual health examination
Global company, with the chance to come to work in the US and EU

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS SOLUTIONS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS SOLUTIONS

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS SOLUTIONS

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 20, ngõ 64, dốc Thọ Lão, Phường Đống Mác, Quận Hai Bà Trưng, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-product-owner-thu-nhap-toi-00-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job206600
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Content Creator HỘ KINH DOANH THẨM MỸ DA LIỄU 247 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu HỘ KINH DOANH THẨM MỸ DA LIỄU 247
12 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH INTERSPACE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH INTERSPACE VIỆT NAM
7 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần chứng nhận và Giám định Quốc tế Isocert làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần chứng nhận và Giám định Quốc tế Isocert
15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty TNHH Printway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Printway
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty cổ phần viễn thông công nghệ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần viễn thông công nghệ Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI AN KHÁNH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI AN KHÁNH
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại & Xuất Nhập Khẩu Đức Tín làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại & Xuất Nhập Khẩu Đức Tín
10 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN KKA VÀ CỘNG SỰ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN KKA VÀ CỘNG SỰ
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Kiến Trúc và Xây Dựng ANT Design Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Kiến Trúc và Xây Dựng ANT Design Việt Nam
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên văn phòng Công Ty Cổ Phần Bắc Thăng Long Thành Đồng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 12 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Bắc Thăng Long Thành Đồng
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Ricons làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Ricons
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển AI Engineer Toshiba Software Development (Vietnam) CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toshiba Software Development (Vietnam) CO., LTD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Hóa Chất T&T làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Hóa Chất T&T
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Gear Inc. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Gear Inc.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH HORIZON CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT OVERSEAS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 2 USD CÔNG TY TNHH HORIZON CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT OVERSEAS (VIỆT NAM)
15 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tiền lương Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Thương Mại Và Phát Triển Công Nghệ FSI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 12 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Thương Mại Và Phát Triển Công Nghệ FSI
900 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 68 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
50 - 68 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận JobsGO Recruit
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 68 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
50 - 68 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU CTCT GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU CTCT GROUP
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT BỊ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG NGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT BỊ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG NGS
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ LA.MA.SON làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 6 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ LA.MA.SON
3 - 6 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 14 Triệu CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP
9 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỄN THÔNG, TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ GIÁO DỤC TRÚC LÂM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỄN THÔNG, TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ GIÁO DỤC TRÚC LÂM
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ Công ty CP SX và TM SBT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công ty CP SX và TM SBT
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH TAEHUI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TAEHUI
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ MTV MINH ANH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ MTV MINH ANH
8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer Công ty Cổ phần Nisko Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Nisko Việt Nam
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng FREETALK ENGLISH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu FREETALK ENGLISH
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm