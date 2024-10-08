Tuyển Product Owner thu nhập Tới 3,000 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại Công ty Cổ phần Torus Engineering
- Hà Nội: Số 197 Đại La, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Hai Bà Trưng
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Đến 3 USD
Translate product vision into product features, and prioritize them into product roadmap;
Deliver product features to the market by executing the full, end-to-end feature cycle: ideating, researching (market and competitors), prototyping, requirement gathering, development, launching, and analytics;
Collaborate closely with PMO, engineering, marketing, and sales teams on the process above.
Với Mức Lương Đến 3 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
4+ years of related experience is required;
Bachelor’s degree in business or engineering;
Product mindset, experience in product companies;
Experience in data-driven decision-making;
Good understanding of software development lifecycle and Agile;
Strong Business Analysis skills and hands-on experience in UI/UX design;
Writing and editing skills, good English communication.
Bonus points
Experience in healthcare products; UI/UX and marketing skills.
Tại Công ty Cổ phần Torus Engineering Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: Upto 3,000 USD 14 days PTO Catered Team Events and Outings Training opportunities PTI accident and health care insurance, annual health examination Global company, with the chance to come to work in the US and EU
Salary: Upto 3,000 USD
14 days PTO
Catered Team Events and Outings
Training opportunities
PTI accident and health care insurance, annual health examination
Global company, with the chance to come to work in the US and EU
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Torus Engineering
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
