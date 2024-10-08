Tuyển Product Owner thu nhập Tới 3,000 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Tuyển Product Owner thu nhập Tới 3,000 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Công ty Cổ phần Torus Engineering
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/11/2024
Công ty Cổ phần Torus Engineering

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại Công ty Cổ phần Torus Engineering

Mức lương
Đến 3 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Số 197 Đại La, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Đến 3 USD

Translate product vision into product features, and prioritize them into product roadmap; Deliver product features to the market by executing the full, end-to-end feature cycle: ideating, researching (market and competitors), prototyping, requirement gathering, development, launching, and analytics; Collaborate closely with PMO, engineering, marketing, and sales teams on the process above.
Translate product vision into product features, and prioritize them into product roadmap;
vision
features
roadmap;
Deliver product features to the market by executing the full, end-to-end feature cycle: ideating, researching (market and competitors), prototyping, requirement gathering, development, launching, and analytics;
end-to-end feature cycle
Collaborate closely with PMO, engineering, marketing, and sales teams on the process above.

Với Mức Lương Đến 3 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

4+ years of related experience is required; Bachelor’s degree in business or engineering; Product mindset, experience in product companies; Experience in data-driven decision-making; Good understanding of software development lifecycle and Agile; Strong Business Analysis skills and hands-on experience in UI/UX design; Writing and editing skills, good English communication.
4+ years of related experience is required;
Bachelor’s degree in business or engineering;
Product mindset, experience in product companies;
Experience in data-driven decision-making;
Good understanding of software development lifecycle and Agile;
Strong Business Analysis skills and hands-on experience in UI/UX design;
Writing and editing skills, good English communication.
Bonus points
Experience in healthcare products; UI/UX and marketing skills.
Experience in healthcare products;
UI/UX and marketing skills.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Torus Engineering Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits
Salary: Upto 3,000 USD 14 days PTO Catered Team Events and Outings Training opportunities PTI accident and health care insurance, annual health examination Global company, with the chance to come to work in the US and EU
Salary: Upto 3,000 USD
14 days PTO
Catered Team Events and Outings
Training opportunities
PTI accident and health care insurance, annual health examination
Global company, with the chance to come to work in the US and EU

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Torus Engineering

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Torus Engineering

Công ty Cổ phần Torus Engineering

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Minh Khai, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

