Tuyển Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ THÔNG MINH TCL (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ THÔNG MINH TCL (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ THÔNG MINH TCL (VIỆT NAM)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ THÔNG MINH TCL (VIỆT NAM)

Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ THÔNG MINH TCL (VIỆT NAM)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Miền Trung

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Training skills and knowledge about Electronics/Electrical, HVAC... industry Contacting relevant parties to receive product information Instructing and training product knowledge for staff Building and implementing a training material tracking system for all staff Planing and drafting monthly and quarterly training schedules Researching training courses in the market Reporting and supporting other tasks as requested by Manager
Training skills and knowledge about Electronics/Electrical, HVAC... industry
Contacting relevant parties to receive product information
Instructing and training product knowledge for staff
Building and implementing a training material tracking system for all staff
Planing and drafting monthly and quarterly training schedules
Researching training courses in the market
Reporting and supporting other tasks as requested by Manager

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Major Area: Marketing-Training-Social Activity, Electronics, HVAC ... Education: College and above.Fresh Graduate With Good English and Presentation Skill would be highly appreciated Prefer personal w Experience in Teamwork-team building-training teaching or social activity related. Experience: - Enjoy working with people - Love to know new technology - Very well-organized - Responsible, result-oriented, able to work under high pressure
Major Area:
Education:

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ THÔNG MINH TCL (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary package (Basic salary + bonuses) Extra health care insurance Gifts on special occasions (Tet, Mid-autumn festival, National Day, New Year, birthday, etc.) Chance of overseas training Dynamic, diverse, supportive, and creative working environment Company activities (team building, YEP, birthday parties, etc.) Other benefits prescribed by laws (annual leave, social insurance, etc.) Working day: (Mon – Fri) 8:00 am – 5:30 pm Working place: No.131, Hung Vuong St. Hai Chau II Ward, Hai Chau District, DNC
Competitive salary package (Basic salary + bonuses)
Extra health care insurance
Gifts on special occasions (Tet, Mid-autumn festival, National Day, New Year, birthday, etc.)
Chance of overseas training
Dynamic, diverse, supportive, and creative working environment
Company activities (team building, YEP, birthday parties, etc.)
Other benefits prescribed by laws (annual leave, social insurance, etc.)
Working day: (Mon – Fri) 8:00 am – 5:30 pm
Working place: No.131, Hung Vuong St. Hai Chau II Ward, Hai Chau District, DNC

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ THÔNG MINH TCL (VIỆT NAM)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ THÔNG MINH TCL (VIỆT NAM)

CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ THÔNG MINH TCL (VIỆT NAM)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 5, Toà Nhà Lottery Tower, Số 77 đường Trần Nhân Tôn, Phường 9, Quận 5, TP. Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-product-specialist-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-job210983
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ THÔNG MINH TCL (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ THÔNG MINH TCL (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Bình Dương Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt làm việc tại Hòa Bình thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công ty TNHH Kiaisoft Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Kiaisoft Việt Nam
Trên 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối Công ty cổ phần Công Nghệ Fuji làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 65 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công Nghệ Fuji
Tới 65 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SLI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SLI
Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm TẬP ĐOÀN AN PHÁT HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận TẬP ĐOÀN AN PHÁT HOLDINGS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và phát triển MHD Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và phát triển MHD Group
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm TỔNG CÔNG TY HÀNG HẢI VIỆT NAM - CTCP (VIMC) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận TỔNG CÔNG TY HÀNG HẢI VIỆT NAM - CTCP (VIMC)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Đấu giá Hợp danh Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu Công ty Đấu giá Hợp danh Việt Nam
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 2 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY
500 - 2 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần GEM
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm CODLUCK TECHNOLOGY ., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 3 USD CODLUCK TECHNOLOGY ., JSC
Tới 3 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Game Developer Công ty Cổ phần Appota làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Appota
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Solution Architect CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY
Tới 2 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Dịch Vụ và Phát Triển Công Nghệ Beae Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Dịch Vụ và Phát Triển Công Nghệ Beae Việt Nam
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ DỊCH VỤ CMC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ DỊCH VỤ CMC
30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư hệ thống Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Nguồn mở và Dịch Vụ FDS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Nguồn mở và Dịch Vụ FDS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Bưu chính Viễn thông Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 28 Triệu Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings
15 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 55 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần GEM
50 - 55 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PARALINE SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PARALINE SOFTWARE
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Điện tử/Phần cứng Viettel Digital làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel Digital
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Automation Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU TKS GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 26 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU TKS GROUP
Tới 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 3 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY
1 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Tập đoàn ROX (ROX Group) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tập đoàn ROX (ROX Group)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ HiveTech Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ HiveTech Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty cổ phần Solar Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Solar Việt Nam
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm