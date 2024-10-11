Tuyển Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ THÔNG MINH TCL (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Training skills and knowledge about Electronics/Electrical, HVAC... industry Contacting relevant parties to receive product information Instructing and training product knowledge for staff Building and implementing a training material tracking system for all staff Planing and drafting monthly and quarterly training schedules Researching training courses in the market Reporting and supporting other tasks as requested by Manager

Major Area: Marketing-Training-Social Activity, Electronics, HVAC ... Education: College and above.Fresh Graduate With Good English and Presentation Skill would be highly appreciated Prefer personal w Experience in Teamwork-team building-training teaching or social activity related. Experience: - Enjoy working with people - Love to know new technology - Very well-organized - Responsible, result-oriented, able to work under high pressure

Competitive salary package (Basic salary + bonuses) Extra health care insurance Gifts on special occasions (Tet, Mid-autumn festival, National Day, New Year, birthday, etc.) Chance of overseas training Dynamic, diverse, supportive, and creative working environment Company activities (team building, YEP, birthday parties, etc.) Other benefits prescribed by laws (annual leave, social insurance, etc.) Working day: (Mon – Fri) 8:00 am – 5:30 pm Working place: No.131, Hung Vuong St. Hai Chau II Ward, Hai Chau District, DNC

