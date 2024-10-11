Tuyển Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ THÔNG MINH TCL (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ THÔNG MINH TCL (VIỆT NAM)
- Hà Nội:
- Miền Trung
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Training skills and knowledge about Electronics/Electrical, HVAC... industry
Contacting relevant parties to receive product information
Instructing and training product knowledge for staff
Building and implementing a training material tracking system for all staff
Planing and drafting monthly and quarterly training schedules
Researching training courses in the market
Reporting and supporting other tasks as requested by Manager
Training skills and knowledge about Electronics/Electrical, HVAC... industry
Contacting relevant parties to receive product information
Instructing and training product knowledge for staff
Building and implementing a training material tracking system for all staff
Planing and drafting monthly and quarterly training schedules
Researching training courses in the market
Reporting and supporting other tasks as requested by Manager
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Major Area:
Education:
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ THÔNG MINH TCL (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary package (Basic salary + bonuses)
Extra health care insurance
Gifts on special occasions (Tet, Mid-autumn festival, National Day, New Year, birthday, etc.)
Chance of overseas training
Dynamic, diverse, supportive, and creative working environment
Company activities (team building, YEP, birthday parties, etc.)
Other benefits prescribed by laws (annual leave, social insurance, etc.)
Working day: (Mon – Fri) 8:00 am – 5:30 pm
Working place: No.131, Hung Vuong St. Hai Chau II Ward, Hai Chau District, DNC
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ THÔNG MINH TCL (VIỆT NAM)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI