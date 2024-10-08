Tuyển Product Specialist thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: FPT Building, 17 Duy Tân Str., Cầu Giấy District, Hanoi, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About us A subsidiary of the FPT Group, FPT Software is known as a leading global information technology service provider headquartered in Vietnam. With over 30,000 employees working in 83 offices across 30 countries on five continents, FPT Software consistently delivers the best solutions to more than 1000 clients, including 100 Fortune 500 companies. Placing human resources as the cornerstone of its achievements, employee experience is our top priority in continually creating an innovative, open, and enjoyable work environment for every member.

In 2023, FPT Software officially made its mark on the global billion-dollar company list. This is evidence of the talent and efforts of multiple generations of employees at FPT Software.

Why not explore your potential and embark on a brilliant journey with us?

Responsibilities • Collaborate closely with the Product Manager to define and execute the product roadmap, aligning it with business objectives and enhancing customer satisfaction. • Gather and analyze customer feedback through various channels, including customer interviews and A/B testing experiments, to refine the product roadmap and optimize the user experience. • Work with cross-functional development teams using Agile methodologies to prioritize and execute the product backlog, ensuring on-time delivery and high-quality outcomes. • Monitor product performance and make data-driven recommendations for continuous improvement.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field. • 1-3 years of experience in product development or related roles. • Familiarity with Agile Development processes. • Strong teamwork, communication, and collaboration skills. • Ability to adapt to a fast-paced environment and manage multiple tasks effectively.

Preferred Qualifications • Understanding of AI products and technologies, particularly in Large Language Models. • Experience working with developers across various roles (e.g., front-end, back-end, data science). • Strong analytical skills with the ability to translate customer insights into actionable product improvements.

Tại FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• “FPT care” health insurance provided by Petrolimex (PJICO) and is exclusive for FPT employees. • Annual Summer Vacation: follows company’s policy and starts from May every year • Salary review: 1 time per year • International, dynamic, friendly working environment • Annual leave, working conditions follow Vietnam labor laws. • Other allowances: lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, etc.

This role is ideal for a proactive and detail-oriented individual passionate about leveraging AI to create impactful coding solutions. If you thrive in a dynamic environment and enjoy turning customer insights into product enhancements, we’d love to hear from you!

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY

