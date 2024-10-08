Tuyển Product Specialist thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Tuyển Product Specialist thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/10/2024
FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: FPT Building, 17 Duy Tân Str., Cầu Giấy District, Hanoi, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About us A subsidiary of the FPT Group, FPT Software is known as a leading global information technology service provider headquartered in Vietnam. With over 30,000 employees working in 83 offices across 30 countries on five continents, FPT Software consistently delivers the best solutions to more than 1000 clients, including 100 Fortune 500 companies. Placing human resources as the cornerstone of its achievements, employee experience is our top priority in continually creating an innovative, open, and enjoyable work environment for every member.
About us
In 2023, FPT Software officially made its mark on the global billion-dollar company list. This is evidence of the talent and efforts of multiple generations of employees at FPT Software.
Why not explore your potential and embark on a brilliant journey with us?
Responsibilities • Collaborate closely with the Product Manager to define and execute the product roadmap, aligning it with business objectives and enhancing customer satisfaction. • Gather and analyze customer feedback through various channels, including customer interviews and A/B testing experiments, to refine the product roadmap and optimize the user experience. • Work with cross-functional development teams using Agile methodologies to prioritize and execute the product backlog, ensuring on-time delivery and high-quality outcomes. • Monitor product performance and make data-driven recommendations for continuous improvement.
Responsibilities

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field. • 1-3 years of experience in product development or related roles. • Familiarity with Agile Development processes. • Strong teamwork, communication, and collaboration skills. • Ability to adapt to a fast-paced environment and manage multiple tasks effectively.
Preferred Qualifications • Understanding of AI products and technologies, particularly in Large Language Models. • Experience working with developers across various roles (e.g., front-end, back-end, data science). • Strong analytical skills with the ability to translate customer insights into actionable product improvements.
Preferred Qualifications

Tại FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• “FPT care” health insurance provided by Petrolimex (PJICO) and is exclusive for FPT employees. • Annual Summer Vacation: follows company’s policy and starts from May every year • Salary review: 1 time per year • International, dynamic, friendly working environment • Annual leave, working conditions follow Vietnam labor laws. • Other allowances: lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, etc.
This role is ideal for a proactive and detail-oriented individual passionate about leveraging AI to create impactful coding solutions. If you thrive in a dynamic environment and enjoy turning customer insights into product enhancements, we’d love to hear from you!

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY

FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT Building, số 17 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-product-specialist-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job206362
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Bán hàng điện máy CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ VÀ KINH DOANH THIẾT BỊ WAASEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ VÀ KINH DOANH THIẾT BỊ WAASEE
8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP KHÁCH SẠN VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP KHÁCH SẠN VIỆT
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP KHÁCH SẠN VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP KHÁCH SẠN VIỆT
9 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THÉP VÀ VẬT TƯ XÂY DỰNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THÉP VÀ VẬT TƯ XÂY DỰNG
25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ATA VIỆT NAM
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU HTH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU HTH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH MÁY VÀ THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP HÙNG CƯỜNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MÁY VÀ THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP HÙNG CƯỜNG
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán bán hàng Công ty Cổ Phần I.T.C Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần I.T.C Việt Nam
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AURA SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AURA SERVICES
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỮ LIỆU TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỮ LIỆU TOÀN CẦU
13 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VIỆT NAM SIGNATURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VIỆT NAM SIGNATURE
22 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN DU LỊCH LILY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN DU LỊCH LILY
30 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Ngân hàng Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY TNHH WIND SUPPLY CHAIN ONE (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH WIND SUPPLY CHAIN ONE (VIỆT NAM)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MARS AGENCY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MARS AGENCY
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP GEIC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP GEIC
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty TNHH WBS Training làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH WBS Training
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ICD NAM ĐÌNH VŨ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ICD NAM ĐÌNH VŨ
13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Ô TÔ TIÊN PHONG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Ô TÔ TIÊN PHONG VIỆT NAM
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ lưu trữ - Số hóa HT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ lưu trữ - Số hóa HT
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY TNHH WIND SUPPLY CHAIN ONE (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH WIND SUPPLY CHAIN ONE (VIỆT NAM)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ ĐIỆN VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ ĐIỆN VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU TOÀN CẦU
12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ FOOBLA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 60 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ FOOBLA
30 - 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty cổ phần Comacpro làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Comacpro
30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế Công ty TNHH BBQ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu Công ty TNHH BBQ Việt Nam
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Solution Architect VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm