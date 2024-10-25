Tuyển Project Admin thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

NashTech
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/11/2024
NashTech

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại NashTech

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Etown 1, 364 Cong Hoa Street, Ward 13, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Managing Team members Checking Third Party databases and accurately recording results Preparation and production of client records Data entry quote preparation Preparation, production and delivery of policy renewal invitations Distribution of policy administration system-based post and emails Data inputting associated with core business functions Processing of appropriate policy record transactions in line with authority levels Production of management information reports and creating outputs for the business General office duties and other duties as assigned To ensure confidentiality in respect of information received and handled To support all colleagues as required To contribute positively and proactively to business development To maintain personal CPD records and proactively undertake relevant attainment and maintenance Undertake any training identified as being necessary for the position
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Having at least 3 years of experience in this field Comprehensive knowledge of Microsoft Office products Able to use English in business conversation An awareness of the underwriting cycle High levels of attention to detail Ability to undertake a wide variety of tasks in a fast-paced business environment Clear communicator Highly organized Accurate with an eye for detail Flexibility A high level of commitment and focus
Tại NashTech Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary 14 days of annual leave Accident insurance 24/7 Team building activities Active and professional environment Other benefits following Labor Code and Social Insurance Laws
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại NashTech

Liên Hệ Công Ty

NashTech

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
