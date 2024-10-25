Tuyển Project Admin thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại NashTech
- Hồ Chí Minh: Etown 1, 364 Cong Hoa Street, Ward 13, Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Managing Team members
Checking Third Party databases and accurately recording results
Preparation and production of client records
Data entry quote preparation
Preparation, production and delivery of policy renewal invitations
Distribution of policy administration system-based post and emails
Data inputting associated with core business functions
Processing of appropriate policy record transactions in line with authority levels
Production of management information reports and creating outputs for the business
General office duties and other duties as assigned
To ensure confidentiality in respect of information received and handled
To support all colleagues as required
To contribute positively and proactively to business development
To maintain personal CPD records and proactively undertake relevant attainment and maintenance
Undertake any training identified as being necessary for the position
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Having at least 3 years of experience in this field
Comprehensive knowledge of Microsoft Office products
Able to use English in business conversation
An awareness of the underwriting cycle
High levels of attention to detail
Ability to undertake a wide variety of tasks in a fast-paced business environment
Clear communicator
Highly organized
Accurate with an eye for detail
Flexibility
A high level of commitment and focus
Tại NashTech Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary
14 days of annual leave
Accident insurance 24/7
Team building activities
Active and professional environment
Other benefits following Labor Code and Social Insurance Laws
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại NashTech
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
