Tuyển Project Admin thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Etown 1, 364 Cong Hoa Street, Ward 13, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Managing Team members Checking Third Party databases and accurately recording results Preparation and production of client records Data entry quote preparation Preparation, production and delivery of policy renewal invitations Distribution of policy administration system-based post and emails Data inputting associated with core business functions Processing of appropriate policy record transactions in line with authority levels Production of management information reports and creating outputs for the business General office duties and other duties as assigned To ensure confidentiality in respect of information received and handled To support all colleagues as required To contribute positively and proactively to business development To maintain personal CPD records and proactively undertake relevant attainment and maintenance Undertake any training identified as being necessary for the position

Managing Team members

Checking Third Party databases and accurately recording results

Preparation and production of client records

Data entry quote preparation

Preparation, production and delivery of policy renewal invitations

Distribution of policy administration system-based post and emails

Data inputting associated with core business functions

Processing of appropriate policy record transactions in line with authority levels

Production of management information reports and creating outputs for the business

General office duties and other duties as assigned

To ensure confidentiality in respect of information received and handled

To support all colleagues as required

To contribute positively and proactively to business development

To maintain personal CPD records and proactively undertake relevant attainment and maintenance

Undertake any training identified as being necessary for the position

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Having at least 3 years of experience in this field Comprehensive knowledge of Microsoft Office products Able to use English in business conversation An awareness of the underwriting cycle High levels of attention to detail Ability to undertake a wide variety of tasks in a fast-paced business environment Clear communicator Highly organized Accurate with an eye for detail Flexibility A high level of commitment and focus

Having at least 3 years of experience in this field

Comprehensive knowledge of Microsoft Office products

Able to use English in business conversation

An awareness of the underwriting cycle

High levels of attention to detail

Ability to undertake a wide variety of tasks in a fast-paced business environment

Clear communicator

Highly organized

Accurate with an eye for detail

Flexibility

A high level of commitment and focus

Tại NashTech Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary 14 days of annual leave Accident insurance 24/7 Team building activities Active and professional environment Other benefits following Labor Code and Social Insurance Laws

Competitive salary

14 days of annual leave

Accident insurance 24/7

Team building activities

Active and professional environment

Other benefits following Labor Code and Social Insurance Laws

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại NashTech

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin