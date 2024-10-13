Tuyển Dịch vụ khách hàng/Vận hành APPEN DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu

Mức lương 7 - 8 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Việt Á, Số 9 Duy Tân, Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Dịch vụ khách hàng/Vận hành Với Mức Lương 7 - 8 Triệu

As a Project Assistant Intern specializing in data and reports, you will support our team by managing and analyzing data, preparing reports, and assisting with various administrative tasks. This role is ideal for someone who is detail-oriented, organized, and eager to learn about data management and reporting processes.

Key Responsibilities:

Data Collection & Management: Gather data from various sources, including client’s databases, surveys, and internal systems. Ensure reporting data accuracy and integrity by performing regular checks and updates. Organize and maintain reports in a structured and accessible manner. Report Preparation: Compile data into comprehensive reports for internal and external stakeholders. Assist in the creation of daily, weekly, and ad-hoc reports. Create and maintain databases and spreadsheets for project tracking. Ensure reports are accurate, well-organized, and visually appealing. Administrative Support: Assist with scheduling meetings and taking minutes. Manage correspondence with clients and handle routine inquiries. Support the team with various administrative tasks as needed. Project Assistance: Work closely with Senior Project Assistants and Quality Assurance Specialists to monitor the overall health of the projects. Create as well as keep track of all project documents and daily communication with annotator team for project execution. Contribute to the development and implementation of data management processes.

Với Mức Lương 7 - 8 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Currently pursuing or recently completed a degree in Business, Project Management, Administration, or a related field. Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint). A minimum English proficiency level of B2 is required, along with excellent writing and listening skills. Basic proficiency in Chinese is an advantage Strong analytical and problem-solving skills. Excellent organizational and time management abilities. Effective communication skills, both written and verbal. Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Tại APPEN DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Gain hands-on experience in project management and administrative support Opportunity to work with a dynamic, supportive and multilingual team. Mentorship and professional development opportunities. Monthly Internship Allowance: 6,000,000 - 7,000,000 + 1,000,000 VND monthly incentive Can be promoted to be fulltime employee if have good performance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại APPEN DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM

