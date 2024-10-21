Tuyển Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế TỔ CHỨC GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO APOLLO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế TỔ CHỨC GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO APOLLO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

TỔ CHỨC GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO APOLLO VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/11/2024
TỔ CHỨC GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO APOLLO VIỆT NAM

Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế Tại TỔ CHỨC GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO APOLLO VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 181 Phố Huế, Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Teacher Recruitment (40%):
Assist in posting job ads and screening resumes. Schedule interviews and manage recruitment timelines. Communicate with candidates to confirm details and guide them through the recruitment process. Prepare onboarding documents for new teachers and ensure all paperwork is completed. Support teacher onboarding sessions, including orientation and training logistics. Assist the recruitment team to ensure efficiency and timely hiring.
Assist in posting job ads and screening resumes.
Schedule interviews and manage recruitment timelines.
Communicate with candidates to confirm details and guide them through the recruitment process.
Prepare onboarding documents for new teachers and ensure all paperwork is completed.
Support teacher onboarding sessions, including orientation and training logistics.
Assist the recruitment team to ensure efficiency and timely hiring.
Project Assistant (60%):
Assist in tracking project progress, updating timelines, and organizing meetings. Prepare and organize project documents, including reports and presentations. Take meeting notes and follow up on action items. Administrative Tasks:Help manage communication between team members and stakeholders. General Support: Provide day-to-day assistance to the project team as needed.
Assist in tracking project progress, updating timelines, and organizing meetings.
Prepare and organize project documents, including reports and presentations.
Take meeting notes and follow up on action items.
Administrative Tasks:Help manage communication between team members and stakeholders.
General Support: Provide day-to-day assistance to the project team as needed.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Final-year student or recent graduate in Human Resources, Business Administration, Project Management, or related fields. Strong communication skills and time management abilities. Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint). Ability to work independently and in a team. Good command of spoken and written English (required). Prior experience in an educational environment is a plus.
Final-year student or recent graduate in Human Resources, Business Administration, Project Management, or related fields.
Strong communication skills and time management abilities.
Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
Ability to work independently and in a team.
Good command of spoken and written English (required).
Prior experience in an educational environment is a plus.

Tại TỔ CHỨC GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO APOLLO VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Opportunity to learn and develop in both recruitment and project management fields. Dynamic and professional working environment. Stipend and personal development opportunities. Allowance available.
Opportunity to learn and develop in both recruitment and project management fields.
Dynamic and professional working environment.
Stipend and personal development opportunities.
Allowance available.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TỔ CHỨC GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO APOLLO VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

TỔ CHỨC GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO APOLLO VIỆT NAM

TỔ CHỨC GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO APOLLO VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 181 Phố Huế

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-project-coordinator-intern-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job215850
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Hạn nộp: 16/11/2025
Hà Nội Còn 59 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Tuyển Biên tập viên Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 14 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG DEAHAN
Tuyển Chuyên viên đấu thầu CÔNG TY CP THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG DEAHAN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG DEAHAN
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY TNHH BÁN LẺ FUJIMART VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH BÁN LẺ FUJIMART VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Kinh Doanh Thực Phẩm Lá Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Kinh Doanh Thực Phẩm Lá Việt
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Café Katinat Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Café Katinat Pro Company
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Thiết Bị Điện Simon Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Thiết Bị Điện Simon Việt Nam
13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Chi nhánh Hà Nội - Công ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Tự Động ETEC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu Chi nhánh Hà Nội - Công ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Tự Động ETEC
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ DALY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ DALY
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty cổ phần Bất động sản BHS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Bất động sản BHS
3 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần giáo dục Edulife làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu Công ty cổ phần giáo dục Edulife
7 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên R&D Công ty cổ phần Dược phẩm Elaphe làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Dược phẩm Elaphe
12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Video Editor Công ty Cổ phần Nụ Cười Mới Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Nụ Cười Mới Việt Nam
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRƯỜNG HỌC TRỰC TUYẾN - ONSCHOOL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRƯỜNG HỌC TRỰC TUYẾN - ONSCHOOL
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH TM Thiên Thủy Mộc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 5 - 5 Triệu Công ty TNHH TM Thiên Thủy Mộc
4.5 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Truyền thông Công ty TNHH Thương Mại SKYWARD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương Mại SKYWARD
6.5 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN RTC TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN RTC TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH MASTER FB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MASTER FB VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc Công ty TNHH Draphony Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công ty TNHH Draphony Vietnam
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng HỘ KINH DOANH THE FAMA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu HỘ KINH DOANH THE FAMA
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ KẾT NỐI Ý NGHĨA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ KẾT NỐI Ý NGHĨA
7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng EMOON làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu EMOON
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Nhân sự Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Dịch vụ và Thương mại AGV Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 6 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Dịch vụ và Thương mại AGV Việt Nam
4 - 6 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM FPT LONG CHÂU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM FPT LONG CHÂU
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH FAST AND CLEAN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH FAST AND CLEAN VIỆT NAM
9 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Video Editor Công ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Dinh Dưỡng Hữu Cơ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Dinh Dưỡng Hữu Cơ Việt Nam
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công Ty Cổ Phần Nhà Khung Thép Và Thiết Bị Công Nghiệp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Nhà Khung Thép Và Thiết Bị Công Nghiệp
Tới 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Công Ty Cổ Phần Nhà Khung Thép Và Thiết Bị Công Nghiệp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Nhà Khung Thép Và Thiết Bị Công Nghiệp
Tới 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 22 Triệu MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BIOMICS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BIOMICS VIỆT NAM
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trình dược viên CÔNG TY TNHH CAO DƯỢC làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CAO DƯỢC
6 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC SK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC SK VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trực page CÔNG TY TNHH MERA GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MERA GROUP
12 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm