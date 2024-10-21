Tuyển Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế TỔ CHỨC GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO APOLLO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế Tại TỔ CHỨC GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO APOLLO VIỆT NAM
- Hà Nội: 181 Phố Huế, Hoàn Kiếm
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Teacher Recruitment (40%):
Assist in posting job ads and screening resumes. Schedule interviews and manage recruitment timelines. Communicate with candidates to confirm details and guide them through the recruitment process. Prepare onboarding documents for new teachers and ensure all paperwork is completed. Support teacher onboarding sessions, including orientation and training logistics. Assist the recruitment team to ensure efficiency and timely hiring.
Project Assistant (60%):
Assist in tracking project progress, updating timelines, and organizing meetings. Prepare and organize project documents, including reports and presentations. Take meeting notes and follow up on action items. Administrative Tasks:Help manage communication between team members and stakeholders. General Support: Provide day-to-day assistance to the project team as needed.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Final-year student or recent graduate in Human Resources, Business Administration, Project Management, or related fields.
Strong communication skills and time management abilities.
Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
Ability to work independently and in a team.
Good command of spoken and written English (required).
Prior experience in an educational environment is a plus.
Tại TỔ CHỨC GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO APOLLO VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Opportunity to learn and develop in both recruitment and project management fields.
Dynamic and professional working environment.
Stipend and personal development opportunities.
Allowance available.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TỔ CHỨC GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO APOLLO VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
