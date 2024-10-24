Tuyển Project Coordinator thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Tuyển Project Coordinator thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

CÔNG TY TNHH NFJ DIGITAL SOLUTIONS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH NFJ DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NFJ DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lakeview 1

- 19 Tố Hữu, P.Thủ Thiêm, TP.Thủ Đức, TP.HCM, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About Saigon Digital:
About Saigon Digital
Saigon Digital is a full-service digital agency that offers an extensive range of services, including Web Development, UI/UX Design, SEO, and digital marketing.
Our team is built on a young and vibrant mix of creatives, technically gifted and results driven individuals who are versatile and naturally hard working. We like to jump into the unknown, where every new project is an exciting challenge that makes us grow as a company and as a close knit collective.
Job Overview:
Job Overview
We are seeking an experienced Project Coordinator to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 2+ years of experience in project management or as a scrum master, with a background in website development and SaaS products, preferably in an agency/startup setting.
You will work closely with our management team of both Vietnamese and Foreigners to manage the scope, strategy, requirements, and implementation of projects.
As a Project Coordinator, we expect you to be up-to-date with the latest digital technologies and be able to express our company’s views.
Key Responsibilities:
Key Responsibilities
Project Assistance: Support the Project Management Lead in planning, execution, and monitoring of web projects. Help manage the workflow and coordinate tasks among team members. Team Coordination: Coordinate internal resources for the execution of projects. Ensure that all projects are delivered on time, within scope, and budget. Assist in guiding the team through all project phases, including design, development, and testing. Understanding of Websites, UI/UX, and Digital Projects: Have a deep understanding of website design, UI/UX best practices, and overall digital project workflows. Collaborate closely with designers and developers to ensure project objectives align with high-quality user experiences. Provide insights and recommendations to improve website functionality, user engagement, and visual appeal. Stay updated with the latest industry trends in web development, SaaS products, and user experience design to keep projects innovative and ahead of market standards. Ongoing Support: Help with project deployment and provide ongoing support as needed. Contribute to analysing and enhancing project processes and procedures. Quality Assurance: Ensure the delivery of high-quality projects that meet or exceed client expectations. Conduct project evaluations and assess results.
Project Assistance:
Support the Project Management Lead in planning, execution, and monitoring of web projects.
Help manage the workflow and coordinate tasks among team members.
Team Coordination: Coordinate internal resources for the execution of projects. Ensure that all projects are delivered on time, within scope, and budget. Assist in guiding the team through all project phases, including design, development, and testing.
Team Coordination:
Coordinate internal resources for the execution of projects. Ensure that all projects are delivered on time, within scope, and budget. Assist in guiding the team through all project phases, including design, development, and testing.
Coordinate internal resources for the execution of projects.
Ensure that all projects are delivered on time, within scope, and budget.
Assist in guiding the team through all project phases, including design, development, and testing.
Understanding of Websites, UI/UX, and Digital Projects: Have a deep understanding of website design, UI/UX best practices, and overall digital project workflows. Collaborate closely with designers and developers to ensure project objectives align with high-quality user experiences. Provide insights and recommendations to improve website functionality, user engagement, and visual appeal. Stay updated with the latest industry trends in web development, SaaS products, and user experience design to keep projects innovative and ahead of market standards.
Understanding of Websites, UI/UX, and Digital Projects:
Have a deep understanding of website design, UI/UX best practices, and overall digital project workflows. Collaborate closely with designers and developers to ensure project objectives align with high-quality user experiences. Provide insights and recommendations to improve website functionality, user engagement, and visual appeal. Stay updated with the latest industry trends in web development, SaaS products, and user experience design to keep projects innovative and ahead of market standards.
Have a deep understanding of website design, UI/UX best practices, and overall digital project workflows.
Collaborate closely with designers and developers to ensure project objectives align with high-quality user experiences.
Provide insights and recommendations to improve website functionality, user engagement, and visual appeal.
Stay updated with the latest industry trends in web development, SaaS products, and user experience design to keep projects innovative and ahead of market standards.
Ongoing Support: Help with project deployment and provide ongoing support as needed. Contribute to analysing and enhancing project processes and procedures.
Ongoing Support:
Help with project deployment and provide ongoing support as needed. Contribute to analysing and enhancing project processes and procedures.
Help with project deployment and provide ongoing support as needed.
Contribute to analysing and enhancing project processes and procedures.
Quality Assurance: Ensure the delivery of high-quality projects that meet or exceed client expectations. Conduct project evaluations and assess results.
Quality Assurance:
Ensure the delivery of high-quality projects that meet or exceed client expectations. Conduct project evaluations and assess results.
Ensure the delivery of high-quality projects that meet or exceed client expectations.
Conduct project evaluations and assess results.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications:
Qualifications
Experience: Minimum 2+ years of project management, team leader or scrum master experience. Proven track record of managing successful projects from initiation to completion. Skills: Fluent in English, with excellent written and verbal communication skills. Proficient in project management software and tools. Education: Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Business Administration, or a related field.
Experience: Minimum 2+ years of project management, team leader or scrum master experience. Proven track record of managing successful projects from initiation to completion.
Experience:
Minimum 2+ years of project management, team leader or scrum master experience. Proven track record of managing successful projects from initiation to completion.
Minimum 2+ years of project management, team leader or scrum master experience.
Proven track record of managing successful projects from initiation to completion.
Skills: Fluent in English, with excellent written and verbal communication skills. Proficient in project management software and tools.
Skills:
Fluent in English, with excellent written and verbal communication skills. Proficient in project management software and tools.
Fluent in English, with excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Proficient in project management software and tools.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Business Administration, or a related field.
Education:
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Business Administration, or a related field.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NFJ DIGITAL SOLUTIONS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:
Benefits
Working in a dynamic, friendly, and supportive environment A culture that encourages and rewards innovation Opportunities to work on exciting projects from international clients based in the UK, Australia, United States, Germany, and South-East Asia & more!
Working in a dynamic, friendly, and supportive environment
A culture that encourages and rewards innovation
Opportunities to work on exciting projects from international clients based in the UK, Australia, United States, Germany, and South-East Asia & more!
Company information:
Company information
Working hours: 9AM - 6PM from Monday - Friday Location: Lakeview 1 - 19 To Huu, Thu Thiem Ward, Thu Duc City, HCMC.
Working hours: 9AM - 6PM from Monday - Friday
Location: Lakeview 1 - 19 To Huu, Thu Thiem Ward, Thu Duc City, HCMC.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NFJ DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH NFJ DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

CÔNG TY TNHH NFJ DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lakeview 1 - 19 Tố Hữu, P.Thủ Thiêm, TP.Thủ Đức, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

