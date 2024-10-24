Tuyển Project Coordinator thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

About Saigon Digital:

Saigon Digital is a full-service digital agency that offers an extensive range of services, including Web Development, UI/UX Design, SEO, and digital marketing.

Our team is built on a young and vibrant mix of creatives, technically gifted and results driven individuals who are versatile and naturally hard working. We like to jump into the unknown, where every new project is an exciting challenge that makes us grow as a company and as a close knit collective.

We are seeking an experienced Project Coordinator to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 2+ years of experience in project management or as a scrum master, with a background in website development and SaaS products, preferably in an agency/startup setting.

You will work closely with our management team of both Vietnamese and Foreigners to manage the scope, strategy, requirements, and implementation of projects.

As a Project Coordinator, we expect you to be up-to-date with the latest digital technologies and be able to express our company’s views.

Project Assistance: Support the Project Management Lead in planning, execution, and monitoring of web projects. Help manage the workflow and coordinate tasks among team members. Team Coordination: Coordinate internal resources for the execution of projects. Ensure that all projects are delivered on time, within scope, and budget. Assist in guiding the team through all project phases, including design, development, and testing. Understanding of Websites, UI/UX, and Digital Projects: Have a deep understanding of website design, UI/UX best practices, and overall digital project workflows. Collaborate closely with designers and developers to ensure project objectives align with high-quality user experiences. Provide insights and recommendations to improve website functionality, user engagement, and visual appeal. Stay updated with the latest industry trends in web development, SaaS products, and user experience design to keep projects innovative and ahead of market standards. Ongoing Support: Help with project deployment and provide ongoing support as needed. Contribute to analysing and enhancing project processes and procedures. Quality Assurance: Ensure the delivery of high-quality projects that meet or exceed client expectations. Conduct project evaluations and assess results.

