Tuyển Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế CÔNG TY TNHH DỆT MAY THYGESEN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 19 Triệu

Mức lương 13 - 19 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 127 Lò Đúc, Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế Với Mức Lương 13 - 19 Triệu

Job Purposes: To ensure the purchase order of fabric, accessories, equipment and consumption will be placed and delivered on-time as per purchase request from the departments/ factories.

Responsibilities/ Accountabilities: 1. Purchasing & follow the delivery schedule - Check & make clear purchase requests. - Create, manage, and implement contracts with suppliers - Work with suppliers to get price, ETD, CAD, test sample, and negotiate with suppliers to get the best deal. - Make and issue the official POs sheet for fabric or accessories on the system, then send it to each supplier. - Work with suppliers again if any fabric/accessory shortage, defect, fixing charge. - Follow up delivery progress & handle arising situations, check & compare delivery documents from suppliers with the number supplied by the warehouse. - Manage relationships with suppliers & re-evaluate suppliers. 2. Payment: - Check payment form, make payment to suppliers (TT, L/C...) as agreed - Request to open L/C Application. - Follow-up payment from Accounting team

Với Mức Lương 13 - 19 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University graduate & above

- Over 3 years of purchasing experience in garment manufacturing

- Good command of written and spoken English

- Computer skills: Microsoft Word, Excel, Power-point

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỆT MAY THYGESEN VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Competitive salary with 13th – 15th payment

- Good career path development. Competitive & attractive salary & bonus based on candidates qualifications.

- Opportunity to learn & develop & work for a professional & human caring organization.

- 12 annual leave days, public holidays according to Vietnamese Labor Law.

- Free lunch & meal, insurance, and Premium Health care plan, and other attractive benefits.

- Professional working environment and procedure

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỆT MAY THYGESEN VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin