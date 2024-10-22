Tuyển Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/11/2024
Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group

Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế Tại Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 27 Đường số 13, Khu Vạn Phúc city, Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Follow up orders from CS and check the in-house production capacity to decide to produce in-house or outsource to suppliers and manage tracking. Create & manage PO in terms of order processing, order follow up, pricing integrity, on- time deliveries, complete order fulfillment. Manage updated layout and send to Production/ Supplier Follow up and ensure smooth production process and resolve problem To response and ensure the customer enquiries and requests are addressed in a timely manner Periodically analyze and adjust lot sizes and lead times based upon sale demands and production capacity. Minimize change over as well as level of inventory To take care, evaluate supplier performance To procedure payments for outsourcing suppliers Sourcing, Visit & Audit outsource suppliers in order to handle the order process smoothly Other tasks as required by Manager.
Follow up orders from CS and check the in-house production capacity to decide to produce in-house or outsource to suppliers and manage tracking.
Create & manage PO in terms of order processing, order follow up, pricing integrity, on- time deliveries, complete order fulfillment.
Manage updated layout and send to Production/ Supplier
Follow up and ensure smooth production process and resolve problem
To response and ensure the customer enquiries and requests are addressed in a timely manner
Periodically analyze and adjust lot sizes and lead times based upon sale demands and production capacity. Minimize change over as well as level of inventory
To take care, evaluate supplier performance
To procedure payments for outsourcing suppliers
Sourcing, Visit & Audit outsource suppliers in order to handle the order process smoothly
Other tasks as required by Manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

01-03 year knowledge/experience in Printing/Packaging industry or garment (textile, fashion accessories), logistics, business Administration or other relevant fields. Bachelor degree/College degree is required. Good at Microsoft Office: Word, Excel. Attitude and strong problem-solving skills Good negotiation and communication skill Good at organizing and teamwork skills Self-disciplinal with the ability to work under high pressure Professional approach to time, costs and deadline
01-03 year knowledge/experience in Printing/Packaging industry or garment (textile, fashion accessories), logistics, business Administration or other relevant fields.
Bachelor degree/College degree is required.
Good at Microsoft Office: Word, Excel.
Attitude and strong problem-solving skills
Good negotiation and communication skill
Good at organizing and teamwork skills
Self-disciplinal with the ability to work under high pressure
Professional approach to time, costs and deadline

Tại Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and bonus Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance according to Labor Laws Professional, dynamic working environment Opportunity for your long-term career development and advancement. 13th month salary and extra bonus (depends on the business situation) Annual company trip Annual leaves to be increased 1 extra day every 5 years Annual salary review Salary: negotiation
Competitive salary and bonus
Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance according to Labor Laws
Professional, dynamic working environment
Opportunity for your long-term career development and advancement. 13th month salary and extra bonus (depends on the business situation)
Annual company trip
Annual leaves to be increased 1 extra day every 5 years
Annual salary review
Salary: negotiation

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group

Công ty TNHH Trim Solutions Group

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 27 Đường số 13, KĐT Vạn Phúc, Phường Hiệp Bình Phước, TP. Thủ Đức, TP. Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-purchasing-staff-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job218603
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA
Tuyển Kỹ sư điện CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pearlland JSC
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pearlland JSC
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI YÊU QUẦN ÁO
Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI YÊU QUẦN ÁO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 28 - 53 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI YÊU QUẦN ÁO
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 28 - 53 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HSBC Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HSBC Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pearlland JSC
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pearlland JSC
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HSBC Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HSBC Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 42 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Vietnam Concentrix Service làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Vietnam Concentrix Service
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Apollo Silicone làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Apollo Silicone
13 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dự toán công trình Công Ty TNHH Kiến Trúc Nội Thất An Phúc An làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Kiến Trúc Nội Thất An Phúc An
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Và Đầu Tư Quốc Tế Vlg làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Và Đầu Tư Quốc Tế Vlg
12 - 17 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CÔNG TY TNHH MARKETING IBC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MARKETING IBC
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ Công ty TNHH Sản Xuất Thương Mại Dịch Vụ HARIFA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu Công ty TNHH Sản Xuất Thương Mại Dịch Vụ HARIFA
8 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA LONG THÀNH Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA LONG THÀNH Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Phát triển thị trường Công Ty TNHH Little Tiny làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Little Tiny
11 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH TMDV Hoàng Giang làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Công ty TNHH TMDV Hoàng Giang
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 55 Triệu Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
40 - 55 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Tổng Đại Lý Life Advisory làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Tổng Đại Lý Life Advisory
20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Artdeco Vina Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Artdeco Vina Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Hộ Kinh Doanh Vinh Quyên làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu Hộ Kinh Doanh Vinh Quyên
6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Thương Mại BCC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Thương Mại BCC
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Future Farms làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Future Farms
15 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Thanh Sinh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Thanh Sinh
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Vina TS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Vina TS
10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH ENZO & LEO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ENZO & LEO
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH TMDV Hoàng Giang làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH TMDV Hoàng Giang
12 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Du Lịch Viettourist làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 100 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Du Lịch Viettourist
5 - 100 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 100 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
5 - 100 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH HULO BEAUTY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HULO BEAUTY
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý Mona Media làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 10 Triệu Mona Media
Trên 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Thịnh Vượng Và Phát Triển – PGBank Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 2 Triệu Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Thịnh Vượng Và Phát Triển – PGBank Pro Company
Trên 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm