Tuyển Purchasing thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Đồng Nai

Tuyển Purchasing thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Đồng Nai

STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/11/2024
STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Đường số 1, Xã Tam An, Long Thành

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Analyzing and comparing supplier offers to secure favorable deals. Negotiating contract terms and managing agreements with vendors. Monitoring orders for timely delivery and coordinating with relevant teams for inventory management. Accurately entering order details into procurement systems. Maintaining records of purchases, delivery schedules, and invoices. Preparing reports on purchases, costs, and supplier performance. Conducting cost analyses and providing insights for decision-making. Building and maintaining strong supplier relationships to ensure quality and timely delivery. Handling additional tasks as assigned by the line manager.
Analyzing and comparing supplier offers to secure favorable deals.
Negotiating contract terms and managing agreements with vendors.
Monitoring orders for timely delivery and coordinating with relevant teams for inventory management.
Accurately entering order details into procurement systems.
Maintaining records of purchases, delivery schedules, and invoices.
Preparing reports on purchases, costs, and supplier performance.
Conducting cost analyses and providing insights for decision-making.
Building and maintaining strong supplier relationships to ensure quality and timely delivery.
Handling additional tasks as assigned by the line manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in in related field. 3 years of experience in purchasing field Fluent in Chinese. Experience working with Chinese and Taiwanese suppliers is preferred. Good at excel. Be able to work under the pressure
Bachelor’s degree in in related field.
3 years of experience in purchasing field
Fluent in Chinese.
Experience working with Chinese and Taiwanese suppliers is preferred.
Good at excel.
Be able to work under the pressure

Tại STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiate Company shuttle bus from HCM or Bienhoa city. 24 hrs insurance on the first working day. 13th-month salary
Salary: Negotiate
Company shuttle bus from HCM or Bienhoa city.
24 hrs insurance on the first working day.
13th-month salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD

STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Đường số 01, Khu công nghiệp Long Thành, Xã Tam An, Long Thành, Đồng Nai

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-purchasing-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-dong-nai-job230415
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Bình Dương Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Tuyển Kế toán dự án Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu
Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Bình Dương Đồng Nai Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cargill Vietnam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Cargill Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cargill Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình
Tuyển Kỹ sư điện Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đồng Nai Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M
Tuyển Bảo vệ Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Bình Dương Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Thái Bình Ninh Bình Đồng Nai Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Bắc Giang Bắc Ninh Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Fashion Garments 2 làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Fashion Garments 2
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM
6.5 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer Hyosung Vietnam Corp làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hyosung Vietnam Corp
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thiết bị/vật liệu xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thiết bị/vật liệu xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thiết bị/vật liệu xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thiết bị/vật liệu xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thiết bị/vật liệu xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thiết bị/vật liệu xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thiết bị/vật liệu xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thiết bị/vật liệu xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT MÔI TRƯỜNG SÀI GÒN XANH làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT MÔI TRƯỜNG SÀI GÒN XANH
12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH KHO VẬN FASTOCK làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KHO VẬN FASTOCK
12 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán kho Công ty Cổ phần TP Solar làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần TP Solar
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẠI HUY HOÀNG làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẠI HUY HOÀNG
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC META làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC META
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY
9 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Lễ tân CÔNG TY TNHH NHA KHOA KIM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NHA KHOA KIM
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Thami Shipping & Airfreight Corp. làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 300 - 1 USD Thami Shipping & Airfreight Corp.
300 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH DV-TM Tấn Phát Đạt làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH DV-TM Tấn Phát Đạt
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH HỌC VIỆN THE YOUTH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HỌC VIỆN THE YOUTH
8 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Coasia Itswell Vina làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Coasia Itswell Vina
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 500 - 1 Triệu Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Thịnh Vượng Và Phát Triển (PGBANK) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 50 - 100 Triệu Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Thịnh Vượng Và Phát Triển (PGBANK)
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng Công ty Cổ phần Hasaki Beauty & Clinic làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Hasaki Beauty & Clinic
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH THUẾ KẾ TOÁN LUẬT VIỆT Á làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THUẾ KẾ TOÁN LUẬT VIỆT Á
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm