Tuyển Purchasing thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Đồng Nai

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đồng Nai: Đường số 1, Xã Tam An, Long Thành

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Analyzing and comparing supplier offers to secure favorable deals. Negotiating contract terms and managing agreements with vendors. Monitoring orders for timely delivery and coordinating with relevant teams for inventory management. Accurately entering order details into procurement systems. Maintaining records of purchases, delivery schedules, and invoices. Preparing reports on purchases, costs, and supplier performance. Conducting cost analyses and providing insights for decision-making. Building and maintaining strong supplier relationships to ensure quality and timely delivery. Handling additional tasks as assigned by the line manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in in related field. 3 years of experience in purchasing field Fluent in Chinese. Experience working with Chinese and Taiwanese suppliers is preferred. Good at excel. Be able to work under the pressure

Tại STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiate Company shuttle bus from HCM or Bienhoa city. 24 hrs insurance on the first working day. 13th-month salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD

