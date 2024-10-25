Tuyển Purchasing thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Đồng Nai

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD
- Đồng Nai: Đường số 1, Xã Tam An, Long Thành
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Analyzing and comparing supplier offers to secure favorable deals.
Negotiating contract terms and managing agreements with vendors.
Monitoring orders for timely delivery and coordinating with relevant teams for inventory management.
Accurately entering order details into procurement systems.
Maintaining records of purchases, delivery schedules, and invoices.
Preparing reports on purchases, costs, and supplier performance.
Conducting cost analyses and providing insights for decision-making.
Building and maintaining strong supplier relationships to ensure quality and timely delivery.
Handling additional tasks as assigned by the line manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor’s degree in in related field.
3 years of experience in purchasing field
Fluent in Chinese.
Experience working with Chinese and Taiwanese suppliers is preferred.
Good at excel.
Be able to work under the pressure
Tại STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: Negotiate
Company shuttle bus from HCM or Bienhoa city.
24 hrs insurance on the first working day.
13th-month salary
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
