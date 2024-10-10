Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH ISB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: E Town 2, 364 Cộng Hòa Phường 13, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 10 - 30 Triệu

Design, develop, and maintain robust backend applications using Python and Flask. Collaborate with frontend developers to build and integrate user-friendly interfaces using VueJS. Utilize PostgreSQL databases for data storage and retrieval. Write clean, efficient, and well-structured code adhering to best practices and coding standards. Conduct unit testing to ensure code quality and reliability. Stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in Python, Flask, VueJS, and web development technologies.

Design, develop, and maintain robust backend applications using Python and Flask.

Collaborate with frontend developers to build and integrate user-friendly interfaces using VueJS.

Utilize PostgreSQL databases for data storage and retrieval.

Write clean, efficient, and well-structured code adhering to best practices and coding standards.

Conduct unit testing to ensure code quality and reliability.

Stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in Python, Flask, VueJS, and web development technologies.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum of 2 years of experience as a Python developer. Proficiency in Flask, including its core concepts, components, and routing. Experience with VueJS for frontend development. Familiarity with Bootstrap and jQuery for styling and user interface development. Knowledge of PostgreSQL databases and SQL. Experience with Git for version control. Strong problem-solving and analytical skills. Excellent communication and collaboration skills. Ability to learn and adapt to new technologies quickly. Experience working with Japanese customers. English at least TOEIC 500.

Minimum of 2 years of experience as a Python developer.

Proficiency in Flask, including its core concepts, components, and routing.

Experience with VueJS for frontend development.

Familiarity with Bootstrap and jQuery for styling and user interface development.

Knowledge of PostgreSQL databases and SQL.

Experience with Git for version control.

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

Ability to learn and adapt to new technologies quickly.

Experience working with Japanese customers.

English at least TOEIC 500.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ISB VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits including Premium Healthcare package insurance 13th month salary, Performance bonus 16 days annual leave Comprehensive Training Courses (Languages, Technical and Soft-skill) Language Certificate allowance (TOIEC, IELTS and Japanese) Lunch and bus/ parking allowance Fun team activities and outings Sponsored happy hour and sport clubs Comfortable work space and friendly colleagues

Competitive salary and benefits including Premium Healthcare package insurance

13th month salary, Performance bonus

16 days annual leave

Comprehensive Training Courses (Languages, Technical and Soft-skill)

Language Certificate allowance (TOIEC, IELTS and Japanese)

Lunch and bus/ parking allowance

Fun team activities and outings

Sponsored happy hour and sport clubs

Comfortable work space and friendly colleagues

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ISB VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin