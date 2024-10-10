Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH ISB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ISB VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: E Town 2, 364 Cộng Hòa Phường 13, Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 10 - 30 Triệu
Design, develop, and maintain robust backend applications using Python and Flask.
Collaborate with frontend developers to build and integrate user-friendly interfaces using VueJS.
Utilize PostgreSQL databases for data storage and retrieval.
Write clean, efficient, and well-structured code adhering to best practices and coding standards.
Conduct unit testing to ensure code quality and reliability.
Stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in Python, Flask, VueJS, and web development technologies.
Với Mức Lương 10 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Minimum of 2 years of experience as a Python developer.
Proficiency in Flask, including its core concepts, components, and routing.
Experience with VueJS for frontend development.
Familiarity with Bootstrap and jQuery for styling and user interface development.
Knowledge of PostgreSQL databases and SQL.
Experience with Git for version control.
Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Ability to learn and adapt to new technologies quickly.
Experience working with Japanese customers.
English at least TOEIC 500.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ISB VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary and benefits including Premium Healthcare package insurance
13th month salary, Performance bonus
16 days annual leave
Comprehensive Training Courses (Languages, Technical and Soft-skill)
Language Certificate allowance (TOIEC, IELTS and Japanese)
Lunch and bus/ parking allowance
Fun team activities and outings
Sponsored happy hour and sport clubs
Comfortable work space and friendly colleagues
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ISB VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
