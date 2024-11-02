Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH AEGONA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại Công ty TNHH AEGONA
- Hồ Chí Minh: Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, Quận 12
Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Description
Understand and analyze the requirements/designs clearly Implement features from design specifications and deliver code with high quality Perform code review, code refactor Ensure components and the overall application are robust and easy to maintain Contribute to all aspects of the product development process, from specification and design, throughout integration, release, and maintenance Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1 year of working experience with Python: Flask / Django / Tornado for backend website development Working knowledge of databases and Front End framework (ReactJs/ VueJs) Should be able to write clean, scalable codes Good logical thinking and critical thinking in handling processes and requirements Basic knowledge of DB (MySQL, DynamoDB, Postgres, ...) Plus Basic knowledge Golang / PHP / C++ Plus Basic knowledge of HTML, CSS, JavaScript
Tại Công ty TNHH AEGONA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
From 8:00am to 5:00pm - Mon - Fri Friendly startup working environment with young talents Salary: Negotiations Covered by legal insurance regulations. Sports clubs such as football, and badminton. Annual team building, Happy Hour. Workshops to share knowledge and skills. Plus, there are many other benefits awaiting your discovery!
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEGONA
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
