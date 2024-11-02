Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH AEGONA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Description

Understand and analyze the requirements/designs clearly Implement features from design specifications and deliver code with high quality Perform code review, code refactor Ensure components and the overall application are robust and easy to maintain Contribute to all aspects of the product development process, from specification and design, throughout integration, release, and maintenance Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency

Understand and analyze the requirements/designs clearly

Implement features from design specifications and deliver code with high quality

Perform code review, code refactor

Ensure components and the overall application are robust and easy to maintain

Contribute to all aspects of the product development process, from specification and design, throughout integration, release, and maintenance

Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements

1 year of working experience with Python: Flask / Django / Tornado for backend website development Working knowledge of databases and Front End framework (ReactJs/ VueJs) Should be able to write clean, scalable codes Good logical thinking and critical thinking in handling processes and requirements Basic knowledge of DB (MySQL, DynamoDB, Postgres, ...) Plus Basic knowledge Golang / PHP / C++ Plus Basic knowledge of HTML, CSS, JavaScript

1 year of working experience with Python: Flask / Django / Tornado for backend website development

Working knowledge of databases and Front End framework (ReactJs/ VueJs)

Should be able to write clean, scalable codes

Good logical thinking and critical thinking in handling processes and requirements

Basic knowledge of DB (MySQL, DynamoDB, Postgres, ...)

Plus Basic knowledge Golang / PHP / C++

Plus Basic knowledge of HTML, CSS, JavaScript

Tại Công ty TNHH AEGONA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working Environment

From 8:00am to 5:00pm - Mon - Fri Friendly startup working environment with young talents Salary: Negotiations Covered by legal insurance regulations. Sports clubs such as football, and badminton. Annual team building, Happy Hour. Workshops to share knowledge and skills. Plus, there are many other benefits awaiting your discovery!

From 8:00am to 5:00pm - Mon - Fri

Friendly startup working environment with young talents

Salary: Negotiations

Covered by legal insurance regulations.

Sports clubs such as football, and badminton.

Annual team building, Happy Hour.

Workshops to share knowledge and skills. Plus, there are many other benefits awaiting your discovery!

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEGONA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin